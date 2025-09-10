Home > विदेश > Nepal Gen-Z Protest: 18 जेलों से फुर्र हो गए से 6 हज़ार से ज़्यादा कैदी, नेपाली सेना के छूटे पसीने

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: 18 जेलों से फुर्र हो गए से 6 हज़ार से ज़्यादा कैदी, नेपाली सेना के छूटे पसीने

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: नेपाल में हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच अलग-अलग जेलों से कैदी फरार हो गए।

Published: September 10, 2025 12:47:00 IST

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में बताया जा रहा है कि की 18 जेलों से 6 हज़ार से ज़्यादा कैदी फरार हो गए हैं। मंगलवार के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद, देश की अलग-अलग जेलों से कैदी फरार हो गए। सिर्फ़ 15 जेलों से 5 हज़ार 727 कैदी फरार हुए हैं। हालांकि, सेंट्रल जेल, नक्खू जेल और तनहुँ जेल से भागने वाले कैदियों की सही संख्या अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाई है।

कौन हैं वो पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जिनकी पत्नी को Gen-Z ने ज़िंदा जलाया? नेता ने सुनाई ऐसी दास्तां सुन फट जाएगा कलेजा

