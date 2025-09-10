Nepal Gen-Z Protest: 18 जेलों से फुर्र हो गए से 6 हज़ार से ज़्यादा कैदी, नेपाली सेना के छूटे पसीने

Nepal Gen-Z Protest: मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में बताया जा रहा है कि की 18 जेलों से 6 हज़ार से ज़्यादा कैदी फरार हो गए हैं। मंगलवार के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद, देश की अलग-अलग जेलों से कैदी फरार हो गए। सिर्फ़ 15 जेलों से 5 हज़ार 727 कैदी फरार हुए हैं। हालांकि, सेंट्रल जेल, नक्खू जेल और तनहुँ जेल से भागने वाले कैदियों की सही संख्या अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाई है।

More than 500 inmates escape from Nawalparasi West District Prison

Prisoners at the district jail in Nawalparasi West have escaped. Inside the prison, they set fires and raised slogans demanding release. Despite efforts to control them, most inmates managed to flee. The army,… pic.twitter.com/CLLdwZiVvD

— The Kathmandu Post (@kathmandupost) September 10, 2025