AI से बनाइए ऐसी दिवाली फोटो जो लगे मूवी का सीन! बस लिखिए ये 5 जादुई प्रॉम्प्ट्स

इस दिवाली अगर आप अपनी फैमिली की फोटो को और खूबसूरत बनाना चाहते हैं तो आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस यानी AI आपकी मदद कर सकता है. अब किसी एडिटिंग ऐप या प्रोफेशनल एडिटर की जरूरत नहीं. बस कुछ सही AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स टाइप कीजिए और आपकी फोटो कुछ सेकेंड में बन जाएगी मूवी जैसी. AI इमेज टूल्स जैसे Google Gemini अब इतना एडवांस हो चुके हैं कि ये आपकी फोटो को और ज्यादा रियल और ब्राइट बना देते हैं. इनमें आप दीयों की रौशनी, आतिशबाज़ी, रंगोली और फैमिली मोमेंट्स को एकदम सिनेमेटिक टच में दिखा सकते हैं.

1. दिवाली पूजा सीन का रियल फोटो इफेक्ट

Create a realistic 4K image of a family performing a Diwali puja. Traditional clothing includes a red saree for the mother, beige kurta for the father, and bright outfits for the children. The pooja area is adorned with diyas, incense, rangoli, and flower petals. Candlelight should create a warm glow, highlighting natural expressions of concentration and joy during the ritual. Maintain the authenticity of faces from the original photos.

2. आतिशबाज़ी और स्पार्कलर्स वाला फैमिली मोमेंट

Generate a realistic 4K outdoor image of a family celebrating Diwali with sparklers and fireworks. Traditional attire includes sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis in vibrant colours. Golden and colourful lights should reflect on the family’s faces, highlighting happiness and excitement. Maintain exact facial features from the original photos, with a slightly blurred background to focus on interaction.

3. पारंपरिक मिठाई बनाने का किचन सीन

Create a realistic 4K image of a family making sweets in the kitchen. Parents and children wear bright ethnic clothing and interact naturally. Counters display ingredients, utensils, and small diyas. Warm lighting enhances the festive atmosphere. Faces and expressions must remain true to the original photos, emphasising family togetherness, laughter, and Diwali warmth.

4. पूरी फैमिली का पोर्ट्रेट फोटो

Generate a realistic 4K portrait of a multigenerational Indian family celebrating Diwali at home. Grandparents, parents, and children are dressed in traditional attire, such as sarees, lehengas, kurtas, and sherwanis, with vibrant colours. The living room is decorated with marigold garlands, diyas, and fairy lights. Everyone should be smiling and interacting naturally, illuminated by soft golden lighting. Faces should remain true to the original photos, with a slightly blurred background to emphasise the family.

5. रंगोली बनाने वाला पारिवारिक सीन

Produce a realistic 4K scene of a family making a colourful rangoli together. Parents and two children are seated on the floor in bright traditional attire. Rangoli patterns are intricate and surrounded by small diyas. The background shows festive decorations and warm lighting, capturing smiles, laughter, and the excitement of children. Faces should match the originals.

कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

इन सभी प्रॉम्प्ट्स को आप Google Gemini या किसी भी AI इमेज जनरेटर टूल में डाल सकते हैं. चाहें तो अपनी फोटो अपलोड करें और AI से उसे एडिट करवाएं. बस ध्यान दें कि ओरिजिनल फेस डिटेल्स न बदले ताकि फोटो रियल लगे.