Gen Z Pisces Horoscope : हो सकता है ज्यादा खर्च, पार्टनर के साथ बढ़ेगा Emotional कनेक्टन, जानें आज का राशिफल
Pisces Today Rashifal: मीन, तुम आज Vibe = Soft + Magical + Creative हो. Career में Imagination, Love में Romance और Social Life में Empathy – बस थोड़ा Grounded रहकर अपनी Dreamy Aura को सही दिशा दो.

By: chhaya sharma | Last Updated: October 4, 2025 10:54:22 AM IST

Pisces Rashifal 4 October 2025: मीन, तुम Zodiac के असली “Dreamy Storyteller” हो. तुम्हारी Vibe है – Aesthetic, Emotional और थोड़ी Filmy. आज सितारे बता रहे हैं कि तुम्हारा Imagination High Speed पर चलेगा और लोग तुम्हारी Energy से Literally Inspired महसूस करेंगे. बस Practical चीज़ों पर थोड़ा Grounded रहना होगा.

 Career & Work Life

Workplace या Study Zone में तुम्हारी Creativity Shine करेगी. Writers, Artists, Musicians या Content Creators के लिए ये दिन Gold है – कोई नया Idea Viral हो सकता है. Students भी Notes या Assignments को अलग तरीके से Present करके Teachers को Impress करेंगे. लेकिन ध्यान रखो – Over-Dreaming मत करो, Deadlines भी Real होती हैं.

Finance

पैसों के मामले में आज Mixed Vibes हैं. तुम Luxury या Aesthetic चीज़ों पर खर्च कर सकते हो – Café Hopping, Books, Art Supplies या Even Crystals. Income Steady है, लेकिन Impulsive Shopping तुम्हें “Broke But Vibey” Meme बना सकती है. Savings Plan ज़रूरी है.

Love Life

Single Pisces, आज तुम्हारी Romantic Aura High है. कोई तुम्हारे Kindness या Dreamy Eyes पर Flat हो सकता है . Taken Pisces, Partner के साथ Emotional Depth बढ़ेगी – लंबी Soulful बातें या Late-Night Chats Mood Perfect बना देंगी. बस Expectations Realistic रखो, वरना छोटी Misunderstanding भी Big Drama लग सकती है.

Family & Friends 

घर में तुम्हारी Caring Vibe सबको Comfort देगी. किसी Family Member को तुम्हारा Emotional Support चाहिए होगा. Friends के साथ भी तुम आज Mood Lifter रहोगे – उनकी Problems सुनना और Funny Memes Share करना दोनों Balance कर लोगे.

Health

Health Front पर तुम्हें Relaxation की ज़रूरत है. Overthinking से Mind Drain हो सकता है. Meditation, Journaling या Music Therapy तुम्हारा Healing Tool है. Water Intake बढ़ाओ – Hydration = Glow .

आज का मंत्र:
“Feel Deeply, But Flow Freely.” 

Gen Z उपाय

आज अपनी Diary या Notes App में कोई नया Dream या Vision लिखो. Universe तुम्हारी Vibe सुन रहा है.

