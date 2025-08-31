खाली पेट अदरक को चबाने से क्या होता है?

खाली पेट अदरक चबाने से पाचन शक्ति बढ़ती है और गैस, अपच, पेट फूलना जैसी समस्याएं कम होती हैं।

अदरक का रस शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाता है।

अदरक का अर्क विषाक्त पदार्थों को बाहर निकालने और रक्त को शुद्ध करने में मदद करता है।

खाली पेट अदरक खाने से मेटाबॉलिज्म बढ़ता है, जिससे वजन कम होता है।

अदरक सर्दी-खांसी में फायदेमंद होता है। इसे खाने से गले के दर्द और जलन से भी राहत मिलती है।

अदरक में सूजन-रोधी गुण होते हैं, जो जोड़ों के दर्द में आराम दिलाते हैं।