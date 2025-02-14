रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर हमला किया, युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की का बड़ा दावा, ड्रोन हमले का VIDEO आया सामने

नई दिल्ली। युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने बड़ा दावा किया है। जेलेंस्की ने इस हमले को आतंकी हमला बताते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर ड्रोन से हमला किया है। हमले का वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8

— IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 14, 2025