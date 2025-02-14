Inkhabar Haryana Inkhabar UP Inkhabar Bihar Inkhabar Rajasthan Inkhabar MP Inkhabar Chhattisgarh
  रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर हमला किया, युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की का बड़ा दावा, ड्रोन हमले का VIDEO आया सामने

रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर हमला किया, युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की का बड़ा दावा, ड्रोन हमले का VIDEO आया सामने

युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने बड़ा दावा किया है। जेलेंस्की ने इस हमले को आतंकी हमला बताते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर ड्रोन से हमला किया है।

  • February 14, 2025 2:45 pm Asia/KolkataIST, Updated 11 minutes ago

नई दिल्ली। युक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने बड़ा दावा किया है। जेलेंस्की ने इस हमले को आतंकी हमला बताते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि रूस ने चेर्नोबिल में परमाणु रिएक्टर पर ड्रोन से हमला किया है। हमले का वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

Tags

Russia Attack In Ukraine

