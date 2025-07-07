राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश

⚡️BREAKING: Former Russian Transport Minister, Fired by Putin Today, Found Dead
The dismissal came amid chaos at Russian airports.
Roman Starovoit was found dead in the Moscow region. Preliminary reports say he died by suicide at his home in the Odintsovo district, according to… pic.twitter.com/BtbQmx4Mvo
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 7, 2025
कौन है रोमन स्टारोवोइट?
⚠️ Footage of the scene where former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in a Tesla Model X.
The last message Roman Starovoit sent was to his security team, informing them where and when to pick him up.
Upon arriving at the location, the security… https://t.co/IRig9aNsVQ pic.twitter.com/qJSSgX5u0p
— Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) July 7, 2025
क्या किसी साजिश के हुए शिकार?
