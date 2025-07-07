Home > विदेश > राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश

राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश

Russian Minister Dead : स्टारोवॉयट की जगह उप परिवहन मंत्री आंद्रेई निकितिन ने ली है, जो कार्यवाहक परिवहन मंत्री के रूप में काम करेंगे। पुतिन ने बाद में निकितिन से मुलाकात की और उनसे परिवहन क्षेत्र के सामने आने वाली चुनौतियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने का आग्रह किया।

Published By: Shubahm Srivastava
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 22:08:07 IST

Former Russian Transport Minister found dead
Former Russian Transport Minister found dead
Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit : रूस के पूर्व परिवहन मंत्री रोमन स्टारोवोइट की सोमवार, 7 जुलाई, 2025 को राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन द्वारा पद से बर्खास्त किए जाने के कुछ ही घंटों बाद आत्महत्या से मृत्यु हो गई। रूस की जांच समिति के एक प्रवक्ता ने सरकारी TASS समाचार एजेंसी के हवाले से कहा, “आज, मॉस्को के ओडिंटसोवो जिले में…रोमन व्लादिमीरोविच स्टारोवोइट को उनकी कार में गोली लगने के घाव के साथ पाया गया।” 
 
प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि पुलिस जांचकर्ता मौत के कारण का पता लगाने के लिए घटनास्थल पर काम कर रहे हैं, उन्होंने कहा कि प्रारंभिक निष्कर्ष आत्महत्या की ओर इशारा करते हैं। सरकारी TASS समाचार एजेंसी के अनुसार, जांचकर्ता आत्महत्या को उनकी मौत का प्राथमिक सिद्धांत मान रहे हैं। क्रेमलिन की वेबसाइट पर प्रकाशित स्टारोवोइट की बर्खास्तगी की घोषणा करने वाले राष्ट्रपति के आदेश में उनके निष्कासन का कारण नहीं बताया गया। 
 
हालांकि, क्रेमलिन के प्रवक्ता दिमित्री पेसकोव ने इस बात से इनकार किया कि बर्खास्तगी “विश्वास की कमी” के कारण हुई थी, उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह के शब्द आदेश में अनुपस्थित थे। रूसी व्यापार समाचार पत्र वेदोमोस्ती की रिपोर्ट में अज्ञात सरकारी सूत्रों का हवाला देते हुए बताया गया है कि स्टारोवॉयट को बदलने का निर्णय “कई महीने पहले” लिया गया था।



कौन है रोमन स्टारोवोइट?

स्टारोवॉयट, जो 53 वर्ष के थे, को पुतिन के फिर से चुने जाने के बाद मई 2024 में परिवहन मंत्री नियुक्त किया गया था, और वे सिर्फ़ एक साल से ज़्यादा समय तक सेवा करते रहे। इससे पहले, वे 2018 से 2024 तक दक्षिण-पश्चिमी कुर्स्क क्षेत्र के गवर्नर थे। अगस्त 2024 में कुर्स्क में यूक्रेनी सैन्य घुसपैठ के बाद गवर्नर के रूप में उनका कार्यकाल जांच के दायरे में आया, जिसने कथित तौर पर क्षेत्र की सीमा किलेबंदी में कमियों को उजागर किया।
 
जबकि स्टारोवॉयट पर औपचारिक रूप से आरोप नहीं लगाया गया था, गवर्नर के रूप में उनके उत्तराधिकारी, एलेक्सी स्मिरनोव और पूर्व डिप्टी एलेक्सी डेडोव को अप्रैल में रक्षा उद्देश्यों के लिए निर्धारित धन के गबन के आरोप में गिरफ़्तार किया गया था। कोमर्सेंट अख़बार ने बताया कि स्मिरनोव और अन्य संदिग्धों ने हाल ही में स्टारोवॉयट के ख़िलाफ़ गवाही दी थी। राजनीतिक विश्लेषक येवगेनी मिनचेंको ने स्टारोवॉयट की बर्खास्तगी को “पूर्वानुमानित” बताया और इसे “कुर्स्क क्षेत्र की स्थिति” से जोड़ा।



क्या किसी साजिश के हुए शिकार?

स्टारोवॉयट की जगह उप परिवहन मंत्री आंद्रेई निकितिन ने ली है, जो कार्यवाहक परिवहन मंत्री के रूप में काम करेंगे। पुतिन ने बाद में निकितिन से मुलाकात की और उनसे परिवहन क्षेत्र के सामने आने वाली चुनौतियों पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने का आग्रह किया। निकितिन फरवरी में नोवगोरोड क्षेत्र के गवर्नर के पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद डिप्टी के रूप में मंत्रालय में शामिल हुए थे। परिवहन उद्योग के दो सूत्रों ने रॉयटर्स को यह भी बताया कि स्टारोवॉयट की जगह निकितिन को लाने की योजना पिछले महीने सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग में हुए अंतर्राष्ट्रीय आर्थिक मंच से पहले से ही चल रही थी।

Israel Latest News : रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं Netanyahu, गाजा के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसाए बम… धुआं-धुआं हो गया सब

Tags: PutinRussian Minister DeadRussian Transport Minister Roman StarovoitTransport Minister Roman Starovoit
Advertisement
Advertisement
राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top Categories

TOP Partners Websites:

राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश
राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश
राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश
राष्ट्रपति Putin ने पहले किया बर्खास्त, फिर कुछ ही घंटों बाद कार में मिली पूर्व रूसी परिवहन मंत्री की लाश…आत्महत्या या फिर कोई साजिश
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
होगा कुछ बड़ा! PM मोदी का ये खास सख्श जाएगा चीन, सुन सदमे से शहबाज शरीफ हल्दी और अदरक का जूस साथ मे पीने से क्या होता है? स्विजरलैंड में दिखाई सारा ने अदाएं, ये फोटोज देख दिल हार बैठेंगे आप सुबह खाली पेट कीवी खाने से क्या होता है? सुबह खाली पेट काली मिर्च को खाने से क्या होगा?