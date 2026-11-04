Home > विदेश > Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग

Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग

Bill Gates: करीब 9 लाख करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति के मालिक बिल गेट्स की छोटी बेटी फोएबे ने कथित तौर पर एक हफ्ते में 3 करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर दिए. इस पर गेट्स ने उनका जेब खर्च बंद करने की चेतावनी दी. जानिए क्या है पूरी बात.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 4, 2026 3:29:29 PM IST

बिल गेट्स की बेटी एक हफ्ते खर्च करती हैं 3 करोड़ रुपये
बिल गेट्स की बेटी एक हफ्ते खर्च करती हैं 3 करोड़ रुपये


माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के को-फाउंडर बिल गेट्स पैसों के मामले में काफी सतर्क रहते हैं. लेकिन उनकी 23 साल की बेटी फोएबे खर्च करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़तीं. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिजूलखर्ची के मामले में उन्होंने अपनी  बेटी की इस आदत से परेशान होकर उनका जेब खर्च रोकने तक की चेतावनी दे दी. इसका खुलासा उन्होंने एक पॉडकास्ट के दौरान किया.

क्या है मामला?

बिल गेट्स हाल ही में एक पॉडकास्ट में शामिल हुए थे, जहां उन्होंने अपनी बेटी फोएबे की फिजूलखर्ची के बारे में बात की. और खर्च रोकने के लिए चेतावनी दी है. उन्होंने कहा, ‘मैं फोएबे को हर हफ्ते 3,50,000 डॉलर (करीब 3 करोड़ रुपये) देता हूं, लेकिन हैरानी की बात है कि सिर्फ तीन दिन बाद ही वह फिर से 3,50,000 डॉलर मांगने आ जाती है. जब मैंने उसके खर्चों के बारे में सवाल करना शुरू किया, तो मुझे एहसास हुआ कि वह हमेशा यह सच नहीं बताती थी कि पैसा कहां खर्च हो रहा है.’

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फिजूलखर्ची को लेकर दी चेतावनी

बेटी की इस आदत पर बिल गेट्स काफी नाराज हुए. वायरल दावों के अनुसार उन्होंने अपने बेटी को कहा, ‘फोएबे, अगर मैं तुम्हारी तरह बिना सोचे-समझे पैसे खर्च करता, तो दुनिया के सबसे अमीर लोगों में कभी शामिल नहीं हो पाता. अगर तुमने जिम्मेदारी से अपने पैसों को संभालना नहीं सीखा, तो मेरे पास तुम्हें पैसे देना बंद करने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं बचेगा.’

बिल गेट्स के कितने बच्चे हैं?

बिल गेट्स ने 1994 में मेलिंडा से शादी की थी, लेकिन 2021 में दोनों का तलाक हो गया. उनके तीन बच्चे हैं- बड़ी बेटी जेनिफर, बेटा रोरी और सबसे छोटी बेटी फोएबे। जेनिफर की शादी नासिर नय्यर से हुई है.

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: जब 2 महीने बाद मिली घर की चिट्ठी, फूट-फूट कर रोए बिग बॉस 20 के घरवाले; माही और कनिका का हुआ बुरा हाल

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Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग

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Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग
Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग
Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग
Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग
Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग