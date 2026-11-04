Bill Gates Phoebe Gates Fact Check: बेटी की फिजूलखर्ची से नाराज हुए बिल गेट्स! 7 दिन में उड़ा दिए तीन करोड़, फिर मिली ये वॉर्निंग

Billionaire Bill Gates reportedly opens up about his 23-year-old daughter, Phoebe, and her spending habits… 🗣️ “I give Phoebe $350,000 every week, and somehow, three days later, she’ll come back asking for another $350,000. When I started questioning her expenses, I realized she wasn’t always being honest about where the money was going. I told her, ‘Phoebe, if I spent money as recklessly as you do, I would never have become one of the richest men in the world. If you don’t learn how to manage your finances responsibly, I’ll have no choice but to cut you off.’

— notAdeboye (@wnxhh01) November 2, 2026