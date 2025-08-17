White vs Brown ब्रेड कौन सा है ज्यादा फायदेमंद

नाश्ते में लोग ब्रेड खाना पसंद करते हैं। यह सबसे आसान नाश्ता लगता है। ब्रेड से कई तरह के स्नैक्स भी बनाए जाते हैं।

कई लोग सफेद ब्रेड खाते हैं, तो कुछ लोग ब्राउन ब्रेड खाना पसंद करते हैं। लेकिन क्या इनमें से कोई भी हेल्दी है? आइए आपको बताते हैं।

ज़्यादातर ब्रेड मैदा, मैदा, नमक और चीनी मिलाकर बनाई जाती है। इसमें सबसे ज़्यादा नुकसानदायक तत्व मैदा और चीनी ही होते हैं।

सफेद ब्रेड ज़्यादा प्रोसेस्ड होती है और इसमें एंडोस्पर्म होता है जिसमें स्टार्च की मात्रा ज़्यादा होती है। इसमें कोई पोषण नहीं होता।

दूसरी ओर, ब्राउन या मल्टीग्रेन ब्रेड में जर्म और ब्रान होते हैं जो प्रोसेसिंग के दौरान भी वैसे ही रहते हैं। ऐसे में, इसमें कुछ पोषण ज़रूर होता है।

ज़्यादातर ब्रेड में कॉर्न स्टार्च और फ्रुक्टोज़ भी मिलाया जाता है। इससे भी पोषण के मामले में यह शून्य हो जाती है।

डॉक्टरों के अनुसार, कोई भी ब्रेड हेल्दी नहीं होती।