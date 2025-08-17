Brown vs white bread-\u091c\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e, \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u092e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964\u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u091c\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \n\n