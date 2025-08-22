भारत के इस राज्य में बसा है गुलाबो का शहर

यह तो हम सभी जानते हैं की भारत में 28 राज्य और 8 केंद्र शासित प्रदेश हैं. हर शहर और राज्य की अपनी एक खासियत, अलग पहचान है.

लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि भारत में किसे कहा जाता है गुलाबो का शहर?

जवाब है- चंडीगढ़ को कहा जाता है गुलाबों का शहर.

दरअसल चंडीगढ़ में एशिया का सबसे बड़ा गुलाब उद्यान है जिसका नाम है "जाकिर हुसैन रोज गार्डन".

और इसी वजह से चंडीगढ़ को गुलाबों का शहर कहा जाता है.

यह गार्डन 30 एकड़ में फैला हुआ है और यहाँ गुलाब की 1600 किस्में मौजूद हैं.