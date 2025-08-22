भारत के इस राज्य में बसा है गुलाबो का शहर

which state called as gulabon ka shehar- \u0926\u0930\u0905\u0938\u0932 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u095d \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u095c\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 "\u091c\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0938\u0948\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928".\u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u095d \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948. \n\n