साबुत या फिर कुचलकर कैसे खाना चाहिए लहसुन?

raw garlic benefits-\u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091a\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093f\u0928 \u092f\u094c\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0964\n\n