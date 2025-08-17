साबुत या फिर कुचलकर कैसे खाना चाहिए लहसुन?

खाने का स्वाद बढ़ाने वाला लहसुन सेहत के लिए भी बेहद फायदेमंद होता है। लेकिन इसके फायदे तभी मिलते हैं जब आप इसका सेवन सही तरीके से करें।

आइए जानते हैं लहसुन के सेवन का सही तरीका, ताकि आप इसके फायदों का पूरा लाभ उठा सकें।

कई लोग साबुत लहसुन को पानी के साथ निगलकर खा जाते हैं। लेकिन डॉक्टरों के अनुसार, इसे खाने का यह तरीका सही नहीं है। इससे इसके पूरे फायदे नहीं मिलते।

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार, लहसुन को कुचलकर खाना ज़्यादा फायदेमंद होता है। इसके पीछे का कारण इसमें पाया जाने वाला एलिसिन यौगिक है।

लहसुन को कुचलने या बारीक काटने के बाद, उसे हमेशा थोड़ी देर के लिए रख दें और फिर उसका सेवन करें।

अगर आप इसे पूरा खा लेंगे या निगल लेंगे, तो एलिसिन ठीक से सक्रिय नहीं होगा और आपको इसके पूरे फायदे नहीं मिलेंगे।