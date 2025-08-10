हेयर डाई लगाने से हो सकते है ये बड़े नुकसान

आजकल, लोग बालों में अलग अलग कलर की डाई लगाना बहुत पसंद करते हैं।

हेयर डाई लगाने से आप अपने बालों को मनचाहा रंग तो दे सकते हैं लेकिन इससे आपके बालों को काफी नुकसान भी होता है।

हेयर डाई का बार बार उपयोग करना बालों की जड़ों को कमजोर करता है औरल हेयरफॉल को भी बढ़ाता है।

इसमें कई केमिकल्स होते हैं, जो बालों की प्राकृतिक नमी को खत्म कर देते हैं और उन्हें रुखा बनाते हैं।

इसमें मौजूद रसायन आपकी  स्कैल्प को नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं, जिसकी वजह से खुजली और जलन होने लगती है।

इसी के साथ कुछ लागों को स्कैल्प में एलर्जी की समस्या भी हो सकती है।

हेयर डाई लगाने के कारण बालों का नेचुरल रंग भी बदल जाता है।

इसकी जगह आप  हर्बल मेहंदी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं और अपने खान पान को बेहतर कर के बालों का नेचुरल रंग को बरकरार रख सकते हैं।