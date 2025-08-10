हेयर डाई लगाने से हो सकते है ये बड़े नुकसान

side effects of hair colour- \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0928\u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0932 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964\n\n