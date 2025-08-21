घर पर तैयार करें diabetes के मरीजों के लिए बिना चीनी वाली ये 4 मिठाइयाँ 

चीनी खाने से आपको कई बीमारियां हो सकती है जैसे मोटापा, कैवेटी, टाइप 2 डायबिटीज तथा फैटी लीवर।

भारतीय घरों में तो चीनी का बहुत ही उपयोग किया जाता है लेकिन ज्यादा चीनी खाना सेहत के लिए बिलकुल भी अच्छा नहीं होता ऐसे में चलिए जानते हैं  4 बिना चीनी से वाली मीठी डिशेज के बारे में.

नट्स के लड्डू इसको बनाने के लिए सभी ड्राई फ्रूट्स को काट लें फिर इसमें कोकोनट और पिसे खजूर को ऐड करके बाइंड करें और कुछ समय बाद इसको लड्डू की शेप दे दें.

मोदक फिलिंग इसको बनाने के लिए आप गुड़ का प्रयोग करें। खोया को भून करके उसमें नारियल मिलाएं और फिर इसमें गुड़ को मेल्ट करके मिलाएं।  

गाजर का हलवा इसको बनाने आप गुड़ का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं. गाजर को घिसकर दूध में उबालें और इलायची पाउडर डालें और फिर गुड़ को मेल्ट करके इसमें दाल दें.

खीर भीगे चावलों को दूध में उबालकर उसमें खोया दाल दें और इलायची  पाउडर तथा ड्राई फ्रूट्स भी एड कर दें. मिठास के लिए आप इसमें भीगे हुए खजूर का पेस्ट भी मिला सकते हैं.