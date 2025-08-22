क्या आप भी  लेते हैं दिन में लम्बा नैप, तो हो जाइए सावधान

क्या आप भी दिन में थोड़ी देर के लिए नैप लेते हैं और फिर लम्बा सो जाते हैं? तो इस आदत को तुरंत छोड़ दें.

एक स्टडी के अनुसार यदि आप दिन में 30 मिनट से ज्यादा सोते हैं तो यह आपकी याददाश्त पर असर डालता है.  

दोपहर में ज्यादा नींद लेने से हार्ट और शुगर सम्बन्धी बीमारियां हो सकती हैं और इसी के साथ ही दिमागी क्षमता भी कम होने लगती है.

कई लोगो को लम्बे नैप की वजह से चिड़चिड़ापन तथा सुस्ती भी आने लगती है.

यह आदत आपके ब्लड प्रेशर, मोटापा तथा अल्ज़ाइमर-डिमेंशिया ट्रिगर का कारण भी बन सकती है.

आपके लिए नैप तभी फायदेमंद होता है जब यह छोटा तथा नियमित हो.