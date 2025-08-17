शहद खाने के 5 बड़े नुकसान

शहद प्राकृतिक मिठास और औषधीय गुणों का खजाना है। इसके सेवन के कई फायदे हैं, लेकिन इसके नुकसान भी हो सकते हैं।

शहद का ज़्यादा सेवन वज़न बढ़ा सकता है और दांतों को नुकसान पहुँचा सकता है।

शहद में फ्रुक्टोज़ की मात्रा ज़्यादा होती है, जो लिवर पर अतिरिक्त बोझ डाल सकता है।

मधुमेह के रोगियों को शहद का सेवन सीमित मात्रा में करना चाहिए।

बता दे कि,कुछ लोगों को शहद से एलर्जी भी हो जाती है।

शहद में कैलोरी की मात्रा बहुत ही ज़्यादा होती है जिससे वजन बढ़ सकता है।

गर्भावस्था और स्तनपान के दौरान शहद सेवन सोच समझ कर करना चाहिए।