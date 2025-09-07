कच्चा प्याज खाने से क्या होता है?

कच्चे प्याज को लोग अक्सर सलाद, सैंडविच, चटनी या फिर पराठे में प्रयोग करते हैं, जो शरीर को ठंडक तो देता ही है लेकिन साथ ही खाने के स्वाद को भी बढ़ाता है.  

इसमें कई तरह के पोषक तत्व जैसे विटामिन- सी, एंटीऑक्सीडेंट तथा फाइबर पाए जाते हैं, जो शरीर को मजबूत और हेल्दी रखते हैं.

लेकिन कच्चा प्याज खाने से नुक्सान भी हो सकते हैं, जैसे-

अगर आपको migraine या सिर में दर्द रहता है तो आपको कच्चा प्याज क्क सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए, क्यूंकि इसमें ऐसे भी कुछ तत्व होते हैं जो सिर दर्द को बढ़ा देते हैं.      

अगर आपका पाचन तंत्र कमजोर है तो भी आपको कच्चा प्याज नहीं खाना चाहिए, क्यूंकि यह पचने में भारी होता है और गैस बनाता है.   

अक्सर कुछ लोगों को प्याज से एलर्जी होती है, तो उन्हें भी कच्चे प्याज के सेवन से बचना चाहिए।