इन 5 लोगों को पनीर से रहना चाहिए दूर

पनीर प्रोटीन और कैल्शियम का अच्छा स्रोत है, लेकिन इसका अधिक सेवन हानिकारक हो सकता है।

वज़न नियंत्रित करने की कोशिश कर रहे लोगों को पनीर से बचना चाहिए।

पनीर में लैक्टोज होता है, जो पेट दर्द का कारण बन सकता है।

पनीर में वसा की मात्रा अधिक होती है, जिससे हृदय रोग का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

बहुत अधिक पनीर खाने से पाचन तंत्र पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है, जिससे कब्ज हो सकता है।

बता दे कि, गर्भवती महिलाओं को कच्चे दूध से बने हुए पनीर से दूरी बना कर रखना चाहिए।