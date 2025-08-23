लहसुन और प्याज खाने के 5 बड़े नुकसान

लहसुन और प्याज ऐसी सब्ज़ियाँ हैं जिनका इस्तेमाल लगभग हर सब्ज़ी में होता है। इसके बिना स्वाद अधूरा सा लगता है।

लेकिन कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें लहसुन और प्याज वाला तीखा खाना पसंद होता है। लेकिन इसके नुकसान भी हैं।

लहसुन में सल्फर, विटामिन और मिनरल जैसे तत्व होते हैं। लेकिन इसे ज़्यादा खाने से पेट दर्द, एसिडिटी और गैस की समस्या हो सकती है।

ज़्यादा लहसुन खाने से त्वचा पर रैशेज़ हो जाते हैं। लहसुन में एलिनेज़ नाम का एक एंजाइम होता है, जो त्वचा पर रैशेज़ और खुजली का कारण बनता है।

ज़्यादा लहसुन खाने से शरीर में एनीमिया भी हो सकता है। इसमें खून को पतला करने वाले कई तत्व होते हैं।

प्याज बहुत फायदेमंद होता है, लेकिन इसे ज़्यादा खाना सही नहीं है। प्याज में सल्फर, फॉस्फोरस, फ्रुक्टेन जैसे तत्व होते हैं।

ज़्यादा प्याज खाने से पेट में जलन और एसिडिटी हो सकती है। हालाँकि इसकी तासीर ठंडी होती है, लेकिन इसे ज़्यादा खाना नुकसानदायक होता है।