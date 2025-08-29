क्या आप भी बनाते हैं Aluminium के बरतनों में खाना, तो हो जाइए सावधान!

अक्सर लोग हेल्दी रहने के लिए फल, हरी सब्जियों का सेवन करते हैं जिससे कोई इन्फेक्शन होने का खतरा न हो.

लेकिन क्या आपका ध्यान कभी खाने को पकाने वाले बर्तनों पर गया है?

पहले घरों में एल्युमीनियम के बर्तन नहीं हुआ करते थे. लेकिन, अब हर घर में एल्युमीनियम के बर्तन जरूर पाए जाते हैं और अक्सर इसी में खाना भी पकाया जाता है.

एलुमिनियम के बर्तन जैसे कुकर तथा कढ़ाई इनमें खाना बनाना सेहत के लिए अच्छा नही होता है. इसमें खाना बनाने से इसका मेटल भी खाने में मिल जाता है.

एल्युमिनियम खाने के सारे आयरन तथा कैल्शियम को सोखता है जिस वजह से इसमें पका हुआ खाना खाने से इनकी कमी होनी लगती है.

ऐसा खाना खाने से ब्रेन से जुडी बीमारी जैसे याददाश्त का कमजोर होना और अल्जाइमर होने लगती है

इसमें पका हुआ खाना खाने से आपका नर्वस सिस्टम भी कमजोर होने लगता है और इसी के साथ किडनी और लिवर पर भी असर पड़ता है.

ज्यादा पुराने एल्युमीनियम के बर्तनों को हटाएं और खाना उसमें न छोड़ें।