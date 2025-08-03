गलती से भी ना खाएं ये 4 अंकुरित सब्जियां, सेहत को हो सकता भारी नुकसान

शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए ताज़ी और हरी सब्ज़ियाँ खाने की सलाह दी जाती है। लोग अलग-अलग तरीकों से सब्ज़ियों को अपने आहार में शामिल करते हैं। इससे शरीर स्वस्थ रहता है।

आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी अंकुरित सब्ज़ियों के बारे में बताएँगे, जिन्हें खाने से आपकी सेहत बिगड़ सकती है। आइए इन सब्ज़ियों के बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं।

प्याज स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत अच्छा माना जाता है। इसमें विटामिन-सी, विटामिन बी6, फोलेट, फाइबर, एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट, क्वेरसेटिन और सल्फर जैसे पोषक तत्व होते हैं।

प्याज को अंकुरित होने के बाद कभी नहीं खाना चाहिए क्योंकि अंकुरित प्याज में एल्कलॉइड नामक रसायन होता है। इससे एनीमिया हो सकता है।

लहसुन न सिर्फ़ खाने का स्वाद बढ़ाता है, बल्कि शरीर को भी फ़ायदे पहुँचाता है। इसमें विटामिन, मैंगनीज़, सेलेनियम, कैल्शियम, आयरन और पोटैशियम होता है।

लहसुन को अंकुरित होने के बाद कभी नहीं खाना चाहिए। यह आपकी लाल रक्त कोशिकाओं को नुकसान पहुँचा सकता है। अंकुरित लहसुन खाने से फ़ूड पॉइज़निंग हो सकती है।

आलू को सब्ज़ियों का राजा कहा जाता है। यह हर सब्ज़ी में शामिल होता है। इसमें कार्बोहाइड्रेट, विटामिन, पोटैशियम और फाइबर होता है।

आलू को गलती से भी अंकुरित करके नहीं खाना चाहिए। इनमें ग्लाइकोएल्केलॉइड्स पाए जाते हैं। ऐसे में इनका सेवन करने से उल्टी और सिरदर्द की समस्या हो सकती है।