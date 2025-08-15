रोज सुबह खाली पेट इस दाल का पानी पीने से Vitamin B12 की कमी होगी मिनटों में दूर

Vitamin B12 हमारे शरीर के लिए बहुत ही ज़रूरी होता है।

विटामिन बी12 की कमी से एनीमिया, थकान और कमज़ोरी होती है।

लेकिन समस्या यह है कि विटामिन बी12 ज़्यादातर मांसाहारी खाद्य पदार्थों में पाया जाता है।

शाकाहारी खाद्य पदार्थों में यह बहुत कम मात्रा में पाया जाता है।

लेकिन एक दाल ऐसी भी है जिसमें दूसरे शाकाहारी खाद्य पदार्थों से ज़्यादा विटामिन बी12 होता है।

यह है मूंग दाल, जिसका पानी आपको सुबह खाली पेट पीना है।

सुबह दाल और पानी को अलग करके खाली पेट पानी पी लें।