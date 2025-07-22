घर पर ही झटपट बन जाएंगा क्रिस्पी जलेबी, जान ले बनाने का तरीका

गर्म और करारी जलेबी तो सभी को खाना पसंद होता है जब हमारे इंडिया में मीठे की बात होती है ,तो सबसे पहला नाम जलेबी का ही आता है।

जलेबी तो लोग क्रिस्पी ही खाना पसंद करते है, कई लोग तो दही ,मलाई मखन और रबड़ी के साथ मजे से खाते है।

अगर आप भी जलेबी खाने के शौख रखते है ,तो घर पर ही बनाये इसे आसानी से ,चलिए बताते है इसे बनाने का आसान तरीका।

सामग्री -जलेबी बनाने के लिए चाहिए -मैदा ,दही ,घी या तेल , शक्कर,और कॉटन का कपड़ा।

सबसे पहले मैदे और दही को अच्छे से मिलाकर फेट ले ,इस पेस्ट को 6 घंटे के लिए और थोड़ा पानी ऐड करके छोड़ दे।

अब हमें जलेबी के लिए चाशनी रेडी करना होगा ,चाशनी को बनाने के लिए कढ़ाई में पानी और शक्कर डालकर तैयार करे।

अब कढ़ाई में घी या तेल डालकर उसे गर्म कर ले , फिर मैदा के पेस्ट को कॉटन के कपडे में एक छोटा सा छेद कर ले।

फिर गर्म घी या तेल में गोल-गोल मैदे के पेस्ट को डालकर उसे लाइट ब्राउन होने तक पकाए।

फिर गर्म -गर्म जलेबी को चाशनी वाली कढ़ाई में दाल दे।, और 2 मिनट के बाद चाशनी से निकाल के एक अलग बर्तन में रख ले।

इस तरह से आपकी गरमा गर्म क्रिस्पी जलेबी बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। फिर उसे आप मजे से मलाई मखन और दही के साथ खाए।