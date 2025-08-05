देश के इस राज्य में है सबसे ज्यादा जिले, जान लें इसका नाम

उत्तर प्रदेश एक ऐसा राज्य है, जहां सबसे अधिक जिले हैं, 75 जिले और 18 मंडल।

हर जिला और मंडल अपनी खास पहचान और महत्व रखता है।

लेकिन इस राज्य में एक ऐसा भी देश है जिसे चीनी का कटोरा कहा जाता है।

इस जिला का नाम है लखीमपुर खीरी, जहां गन्ने का उत्पादन बहुत बड़े पैमाने पर किया जाता है।

लखीमपुर खीरी में चीनी की 9 मिलें हैं, यहां हजारों टन गन्नों से चीनी तैयार करी जाती है।

क्योंकि यहां काफी बड़े पैमाने पर चीनी का उत्पादन होता है इसलिए इसे चीनी का कटोरा कहा जाता है।