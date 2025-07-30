रोजाना सुबह सौंफ का पानी पीने से क्या होता है?

fennel water heatlh benefits-\u0938\u094c\u0902\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u092c\u0930 \u0932\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092b \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964\n\n