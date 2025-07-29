इन 5 सुपरफूड्स को खाने से Cancer रहेगा कोसों दूर

कैंसर एक ऐसी बीमारी है जो शरीर के कई हिस्सों को प्रभावित कर सकती है। वहीँ लिवर, जो शरीर की सफाई और खून छानने का काम करता है, अगर कमजोर हो जाए तो पूरी सेहत बिगड़ सकती है।

कुछ खास चीजें खाने से न केवल शरीर को ताकत मिलती है, बल्कि ये बीमारियों से लड़ने की ताकत भी देती हैं। आइये जानते हैं 5 ऐसे खास फूड्स जो लिवर को मजबूत रखते हैं और कैंसर का खतरा घटाते हैं:

 बेरीज़ इन फलों में खूब सारा विटामिन C और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट होता है। ये शरीर की कोशिकाओं को नुकसान से बचाते हैं और कैंसर की शुरुआत रोकने में मदद करते हैं।

ब्रोकली ब्रोकली हरी सब्जियों में बहुत खास होती है। इसमें ऐसे तत्व पाए जाते हैं जो शरीर को अंदर से साफ रखते हैं और कैंसर के खतरे को कम करते हैं।

पालक पालक में फाइबर, आयरन और कई विटामिन होते हैं। ये लिवर को साफ रखने और उसकी सूजन को कम करने में मदद करता है। साथ ही, ये लिवर कैंसर से भी बचाव कर सकता है।

साबुत अनाज इनमें ढेर सारा फाइबर होता है जो वजन और शुगर को कंट्रोल करता है। इससे लिवर पर ज्यादा बोझ नहीं पड़ता और वो आराम से काम कर पाता है।