बारिश के मौसम में करेले के साथ भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 5 चीजें

करैले का स्वाद भले ही कड़वा हो ,लेकिन इसका जूस या सब्ज़ी सेहत के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होती है।

करेले में विटामिन ए ,सी और बी आयरन ,जिंक ,पौटेशियम और मेगनेसियम जैसे जरुरी तत्व होते है। जो शरीर को ताकत देते है और रोगों से लड़ने में मदद करते है।

करेले डाइबिटीज़ ,पेट और कई अन्य समस्याओं में फायदेमंद होता है। इसका सेवन सेहत के लिए लाभकारी है।

करेला फायदेमंद है। लेकिन कुछ चीजों के साथ खाने पर नुकसान भी कर सकता है। जानिए किन चीजों के साथ इसका सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए ;

दूध के साथ करेला  का सेवन ना करें इसे पेट में गैस और एसिडिटी हो सकता है।

दही के साथ भी भूलकर इसे नही खाना चाहिए।ये पाचन पर बुरा असर डाल सकता।

भिंडी की सब्ज़ी को करेले के साथ न खाएँ। दोनों चीज़ें खाने से पेट खराब हो सकता है।

आम और करेले को कभी भी एक साथ नहीं खाना चाहिए। दोनों चीज़ें एक साथ खाने से पेट खराब हो सकता है।