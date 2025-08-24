जाने, दुनिया का सबसे पहला पाले जाने वाला जानवर

कहते हैं इंसानों और जानवरों का रिश्ता काफी पुराना है, पहले इंसान अपनी जरूरतों के लिए सिर्फ जानवरों का शिकार किया करते थे लेकिन अब जानवरों को पालने भी लगे हैं. 

इंसान जानवरों को अपनी जरूरतों और कामों के लिए पालना शुरू कर दिया है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ऐसा पहला कौन सा जानवर था जिसे सबसे पहले पाला गया था. 

सही जवाब है- कुत्ता। इतिहास में मिले सबूतों  के अनुसार कुत्ता ऐसा पहला जानवर है जिसे लोगों ने सबसे पहले पाला। 

कुत्तों को करीबन 15000 साल पहले से पाला जा रहा है, यह इंसानों को खाने की खोज और शिकार करने में काफी सहायक होते हैं. 

आज भी यह जानवर सबसे ज्यादा पाला जाने वाला जानवर है.