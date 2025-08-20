मच्छरों के काटने से होती हैं ये 4 जानलेवा बीमारियाँ

diseases caused by mosquito- \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0930 \u0909\u095c\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092e\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u094b\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964\n\n