मच्छरों के काटने से होती हैं ये 4 जानलेवा बीमारियाँ

आपको अक्सर घरों के अंदर और बाहर मच्छर उड़ते नजर आते होंगे और बारिश के समय में तो ये मच्छर बहुत ही ज्यादा हो जाते हैं।

लेकिन, ये ही मच्छर आपके लिए बेहद ही खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं और बीमारियों का भी कारण बनते हैं। चलिए, जानते इन बीमारियों के बारे में।

डेंगू यह एक वायरल बीमारी एडीज मच्छरों के काटने से फैलती है।

मलेरिया यह बीमारी मादा मच्छर एनोफिलीस के काटने से होती है।

चिकनगुनिया यह एक बेहद ही खतरनाक बीमारी है जो एडीज एल्बोपिक्टस मच्छर के काटने से होती है।

संइंसेफेलाइटिस एशिया में फैलने वाली यह बीमारी मच्छरों के काटने का ही कारण है।

बचने के सुझाव यदि आप इन बीमारियों से बचना चाहते हैं तो, घर के आस पास पानी इकट्ठा न होने दें, शरीर को पूरा ढक कर रखें और मच्छरदानी का प्रयोग करें।