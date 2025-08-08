मीठा-तला खाने के बाद पेट साफ चाहिए? अपनाएं ये  घरेलू उपाय

जीरा भूनकर नमक के साथ खाने से गैस जल्दी रिलीज होती है और डाइजेशन सुधरता है।

सौंठ का पाउडर गुनगुने पानी में लेने से पेट की ऐंठन और ब्लोटिंग से राहत मिलती है।

आंवला जूस सुबह लेने से पाचन दुरुस्त होता है और पेट हल्का महसूस होता है।

कढ़ी पत्ते का रस पाचन एंजाइम्स को एक्टिव करता है और भारीपन दूर करता है।

हल्दी वाला दूध गैस, अपच और सूजन में बेहद लाभकारी है।

रात को सोने से पहले त्रिफला लेने से पेट सुबह अच्छे से साफ होता है।