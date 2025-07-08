CM Yogi ने छीनी धूर्त छांगुर बाबा की सबसे कीमती चीज, Photos में देखें कर दी क्या हालत?

छांगुर बाबा पर लगातार कार्रवाई हो रही है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद से अब उनकी हवेली पर बुलडोजर चलाया गया है।

उत्तर प्रदेश के बलरामपुर में छांगुर बाबा के नाम से मशहूर जलालुद्दीन की हवेली पर बुलडोजर चला दिया गया है।

अवैध धर्मांतरण के मास्टरमाइंड छांगुर की हवेली पर नोटिस चिपका दिया गया। नोटिस में 7 दिन का समय दिया गया था।

यह हवेली ग्राम सभा की जमीन पर बनी थी। मधपुर के गाटा संख्या 337/370 की 0.0060 हेक्टेयर सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध तरीके से बनाई गई थी।

आरोप है कि छांगुर गरीब और असहाय लोगों को बहला-फुसलाकर धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए मजबूर करता था। बड़ी संख्या में हिंदू लड़कियां इसका शिकार होती थीं।

वह अलग-अलग जातियों की लड़कियों का अलग-अलग रेट तय करता था। इसमें ब्राह्मण और क्षत्रिय लड़कियों को 15-16 लाख रुपये तक की रकम दी जाती थी।

इसके लिए उसे विदेशों से 100 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की फंडिंग मिलने की बात भी सामने आई है।