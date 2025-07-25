Breakfast मे बनाए ब्रेड पोहा,चटकारे ले लें कर खाएंगे आपके बच्चे

अब के टाइम में तो हेल्दी और टेस्टी ब्रेकफास्ट कम से कम टाइम में  बनाना एक टास्क बन चूका है ,सारे घरो की माँ  अपने बच्चों  को एक हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट खिलाना चाहती है।

हम बताएँगे एक सिंपल आसान ब्रेड पोहा की रेसिपी जो आपको एक बार अपने ब्रेकफास्ट में जरूर ट्राई करना चाहिए ,ये आपके बच्चों के लिए एक हेल्दी ब्रेकफास्ट होगा।

ब्रेड पोहा को बनाने में 10 से 15 मिनट का टाइम लगता है ,आइए आपको बताते है इसकी रेसिपी स्टेप बाई स्टेप।

सामग्री आलू ,ब्रेड ,आमचूर ,प्याज़ ,घी,लाल मिर्च पाउडर या हरी मिर्च और स्वाद अनुशार नमक।

अगर आपको मॉर्निंग के टाइम अपने बच्चों के लिए  ब्रेकफास्ट बनाने में लेट होता है ,तो रात के टाइम ही आलू को वोईल करके उसे छील करके फ्रीज़ में रख दे।

फिर ब्रेड को एक छोटे-छोटे टुकड़ो में तोड़कर स्टोर कर ले।

सबसे पहले कढ़ाई में घी या तेल को डालें। उसके बाद प्याज़ को लम्बे या छोटे साइज में काट ले और उसे ब्राउन होने तक भून ले।

ब्रेड और आलू के पीस इसमें डालकर अच्छे से भून ले।

आलू और ब्रेड का कलर ब्राउन हो जाये तो इसमें सरे मसाले डाल दें ,जैसे नमक, लाल मिर्च पाउडर और आमचूर डालकर अच्छे से मिक्स कर ले।

फिर आपका ग्रामा -गरम ब्रेड पोहा बनकर रेडी हो जायेगा ,अगर आपको मूंगफली पसंद है तो अपने स्वाद के लिए इसमें मूंगफली और धनिया के कुछ पत्ते डाल सकते है।