ये है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कब्रिस्तान है, जहां दफ्न है इतने लोग

क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि इस दुनिया में एक ऐसी भी देश है जहाँ दूर दूर तक कब्रें नजर आती हैं, जहाँ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कब्रिस्तान है.

इराक, ये एक ऐसा देश है, जहाँ पर दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कब्रिस्तान है, यह कब्रिस्तान जो इराक के नजफ शहर में है, "वादी-अल-सलाम" के नाम से जाना जाता है.

"वादी-अल-सलाम" का मतलब होता है- शांति की घाटी. यह एक अरबी शब्द है. ये कब्रिस्तान नजफ शहर के 13 फीसदी हिस्से में फैल रखा है.

ऐसा माना जाता है कि इसमें लगभग  60 लाख से अधिक लोगों को दफ़न किया जा चुका है जिसमें  आम नागरिकों के साथ साथ धर्मगुरु और राजाओं को भी दफनाया गया है.

कहा जाता है की इस कब्रिस्तान का पिछले 1400 सालों से प्रयोग किया जा रहा है.

माना जाता है की ये कब्रिस्तान शिया मुस्लिमों के लिए बेहद ख़ास है, क्यूंकि यहाँ इमाम अली इब्न अबी तालिब को दफनाया गया था.

इसी वजह से इमाम अली इब्न अबी तालिब की कब्र के पास किसी की कब्र को दफनाना अच्छा और पुण्य माना जाता है.