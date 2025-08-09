ये है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कब्रिस्तान है, जहां दफ्न है इतने लोग

largest cemetery in the world- \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0901 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948, \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u094b \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u092b \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948, "\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940-\u0905\u0932-\u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e" \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948.