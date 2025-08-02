 रोजाना पपीता खाने से शरीर में होते हैं ये अद्भुत बदलाव,जानिए इसके गजब के फायदे

benefits of papaya-\u092a\u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u092a\u0948\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u091a, \u092c\u094d\u0932\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u0925\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u095b \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948.