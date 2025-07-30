coriander seeds water benefits-\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0927\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964\u0927\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964\n\n