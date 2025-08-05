Neem की दातुन करने से क्या होता है?

नीम का दातुन आपकी सेहत के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद हो सकता है।

दरअसल नीम दांतों के लिए बहुत लाभदायक होता है क्योंकि इसमें एंटीसेप्टिक और एंटीबैक्टीरियल गुण पाए जाते हैं।

ये दांतों के दर्द को दूर करता है और दांतों को मजबूत रखता है।

क्योंकि इसमें एंटीबैक्टीरियल गुण पाए जाते हैं, इसलिए, ये मुंह की बदबू को खत्म करता है।

इसमें एंटी इन्फ्लेमेटरी गुण पाए जाने की वजह से ये मसूड़ों की सूजन को भी कम करता है।

ये दांतों की सड़न को भी कम करने में मदद करता है।

इसके अलावा ये दांतों में हो रही कैविटी से भी राहत दिलाता है।