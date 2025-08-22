इन 4 लोगों को रोजाना करना चाहिए  इलायची का सेवन

ilaichi benefits-\u091c\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u0936 \u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940-\u091c\u093c\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940 \u092b\u093c\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0948\u0964\u092e\u0941\u0901\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0902\u0927 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964\n