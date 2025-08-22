इन 4 लोगों को रोजाना करना चाहिए  इलायची का सेवन

इलायची न सिर्फ़ स्वाद बढ़ाती है, बल्कि सेहत के लिए भी फ़ायदेमंद है।

जिन लोगों को एसिडिटी या पेट फूलने की समस्या रोज़ाना रहती है, उन्हें इलायची ज़रूर खानी चाहिए।

जो लोग काम के दबाव में रहते हैं, उन्हें इलायची खाने से मानसिक शांति और ताज़गी मिल सकती है।

जिन लोगों को रोज़ाना गले में खराश या खांसी-ज़ुकाम की समस्या रहती है, उनके लिए इलायची फ़ायदेमंद है।

मुँह की दुर्गंध से परेशान लोगों को रोज़ाना एक इलायची खाने से आराम मिल सकता है।