मैंगो शेक vs बनाना शेक, किसे बढ़ सकता है वजन?

कुछ लोग वज़न बढ़ाने के लिए तरह तरह के नुस्खे अपनाते हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग वज़न घटाने के लिए.

वज़न बढ़ाने के लिए अक्सर लोग शेक पीना काफी पसंद करते हैं, कभी बनाना शेक तो कभी मैंगो शेक. चलिए जानते हैं कि किससे वज़न तेजी से बढ़ता है.

मैंगो शेक दरअसल आम में कई तरह के तत्व जैसे फाइबर, विटामिन सी, प्रोटीन पाया जाता है और इसका शेक पीने से ये तत्व व्यक्ति की बॉडी में चले जाते हैं.

वजन बढ़ाने मे सहायक मैंगो शेक पीना वजन बढ़ाने में सहायक हो सकता है, लेकिन ये सिर्फ पाचन के लिए अच्छा है, इससे ज्यादा वेट नहीं बढ़ता।

एनर्जी ड्रिंक आप मैंगो शेक को एक एनर्जी ड्रिंक के तौर पर पी सकते हैं जिससे पुरे दिन आपके शरीर में एनर्जी बरकरार रहेगी।

इम्युनिटी को बूस्ट करना मैंगो शेक में विटामिन सी होता है, जो आपकी इम्युनिटी को बूस्ट करता है और आपको बिमारियों से बचाता है.

बनाना शेक अगर बनाना शेक की बात करें तो, बनाना यानी केले में कई पौष्टिक तत्व होते हैं जैसे आयरन, विटामिन, मैग्नीशियम, जिंक, जो सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होते हैं.

वजन बढ़ाना बनाना शेक में वजन को तेजी से बढ़ाने वाले तत्व जैसे कैल्शियम, आयरन पाए जाते हैं, जो वेट गेन करने में सहायक होते हैं

हड्डियों की मजबूती बनाना शेक पीने से शरीर में पॉवर आती है, ये व्यक्ति के शरीर की मांसपेशियां और हड्डियों को मजबूत बनाता है.

अगर आप वजन बढ़ाना चाहते तो बनाना शेक आपके लिए ज्यादा अच्छा रहेगा।