मैंगो शेक vs बनाना शेक, किसे बढ़ सकता है वजन?

mango shake vs banana shake- \u0935\u095b\u0928 \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0936\u0947\u0915 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u092c\u095d\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0915 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964