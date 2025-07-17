अगर गर्लफ्रेंड ने कर दिया है Block तो आज ही अपना ले ये ज्योतिष उपाय

लाल किताब में प्रेमिका को वापस पाने के कई उपाय बताए गए हैं।

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि कई बार ग्रहों की वजह से रिश्तों में खटास आ जाती है, इसलिए ये उपाय कारगर होते हैं।

अगर आप मंदिर में रोज़ाना कपूर जलाते है तो रिश्तों में मिठास आती है।

और मंगलवार के दिन बजरंगबली को सिंदूर और लाल फूल चढ़ाएँ।

शुक्रवार को पानी में एक गुलाब का फूल प्रवाहित करें जिस पर आपने और आपकी प्रेमिका ने अपना नाम लिखा हो।