शिवलिंग की इस 5 जगहों पर लगाएं चंदन, सुख- समृद्धि से भर जाएंगा जीवन

सावन के महीने में शिव भक्ति करना बहुत खास होता है ,माना जाता है की सावन के टाइम शिवलिंग पर कुछ खास जगहों पर चंदन का लेप लगाने से हमारे तमाम संकट दूर हो जाते है

आज हम आपको बताएँगे के किन-किन जगहों पर चंदन लगाने से कौन-कौन से लाभ मिलते है।

ये स्थान शिवजी के ज्ञान और चेतना का प्रतिक माना जाता है यहाँ चंदन का लेप लगाने से मानसिक शांति मिलती है ,एकाग्रता बढाती है और हमारे तनाव को कम करता है

शिवलिंग के इस भाग को माता पार्वती का स्वरुप माना गया है यहां पर चंदन लगाने से जीवन में मधुरता आती है और घर में सुख, समृद्धि का वास होता है।

माना जाता है की इस स्थान पर चन्दन का लेप लगाने से रोगो से मुक्ति मिलती है , यह स्वास्थ लाभ और नकारात्मक ऊर्जा को दूर करता है।

यह स्थान प्रतिष्ठा ,सम्मान और सामाजिक सफलता से जुड़ा है , यहापर चन्दन का लेप लगाने से मान सामान बढ़ता है , करियर में उन्नति होती है और कार्यछेत्र में पहचान मिलती है।

यह स्थान भौतिक सुख -सुभीधा का प्रतिक है ,यहाँ चंदन को अर्पित करने से भूमि भवन और वाहन सबंधी भौतिक सुख की प्राप्ति होती है ,संपत्ति विवादों में भी यह उपाय लाभकारी माना गया है।

शुद्धा चंदन से शिवलिंग पर पवित्र मंत्र लिखने से अत्यंत फलदायक माना गया है ,यह हमारे सभी पापों से मुक्ति दिलाता है ,और हमारे मंशिकसंतुलन को भी आत्मबल प्रदान करता है।