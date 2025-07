HDFC Sales Head Video: सेल्स नहीं बढ़ाई तो…HDFC की सेल्स हेड का Video वायरल, जमकर लगाई अपने साथी कर्मचारियों की क्लास

This is shocking behaviour @HDFC_Bank is this how you treat employees?

You know what are the after effects of these meetings.

Because of B!T©π€$ like her,visiting HDFC banks for any work has become very unpleasant,once they see statement literally beg for taking policies etc. pic.twitter.com/VvpmTdY0Ly

— Kishan Kumar (@Kishan_Janasena) July 5, 2025