दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा

🚨 PUNE | DAYLIGHT ABDUCTION ATTEMPT She screamed for help. Locals rushed in and caught the accused. An 18-year-old girl was allegedly molested and nearly abducted while waiting for her friend outside Samarth Dairy on Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune’s Sukh Sagar Nagar area on Saturday evening. According to the available details, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, pulled her shirt and attempted to carry her away. Her cries for help alerted her friend and nearby residents, who caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The accused has been identified as Jitu Kishorilal Saroj, 30, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He is also accused of smashing a passerby’s mobile phone during the commotion. The Bharati Vidyapeeth police are investigating the incident. #Pune #PuneCrime #WomensSafety #Maharashtra #CrimeNews #BreakingNews @CMOMaharashtra @SunetraA_Pawar @ChDadaPatil @parthajitpawar @shelkesunilanna @andharesushama

— Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) October 26, 2026