Home > वायरल > दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा

दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा

Pune Kidnapping Video: पुणे से एक डरा देने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती का अपहरण करने की कोशिश की गई. इसका वीडियो भी इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 26, 2026 4:44:48 PM IST

पुणे में दिनदहाड़े युवती का अपहरण करने की कोशिश
पुणे में दिनदहाड़े युवती का अपहरण करने की कोशिश


महाराष्ट्र के पुणे स्थित सुखसागनगर इलाके में एक 18 वर्षीय युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ और अपहरण की कोशिश का मामला सामने आया है. वायरल वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि आरोपी को लोगों का कोई फर्क नहीं, वह बीच सड़क पर दरिंदा बन जाता है और लड़की पर कूद पड़ता है. जानिए पूरा मामला. 

किस वक्त हुई ये घटना?

यह पूरी घटना सुखसागनगर इलाके के कात्रज-कोंढवा रोड पर समर्थ डेयरी के बाहर हुई. वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि युवती समर्थ डेयरी के बाहर अपनी सहेली का इंतजार कर रही थी. इसी दौरान एक व्यक्ति आता है और उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की और उसे जबरन अपने साथ ले जाने की कोशिश की. युवती ने विरोध करते हुए शोर मचाया, जिसके बाद उसकी सहेली और आसपास मौजूद लोग वहां पहुंच गए.



आरोपी पुलिस की हिरासत में

पीड़िता के शोर मचाते ही स्थानीय लोगों ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया. इस दौरान उसकी जमकर पिटाई भी गई. शिकायत के अनुसार, आरोपी ने युवती का मोबाइल फोन जमीन पर पटककर तोड़ दिया.
 
आरोपी की पहचान जीतू किशोरिलाल सरोज के रूप में हुई है. पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है. मामले की जांच भारती विद्यापीठ पुलिस कर रही है.

Tags: Pune Crime NewsPune Kidnapping AttemptPune Molestation Casepune news
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दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा

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दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा
दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा
दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा
दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा
दिनदहाड़े बीच सड़क पर युवती को देखते ही टूट पड़ा युवक, अपहरण की कोशिश का आरोप; फिर लोगों आरोपी को जमकर पीटा