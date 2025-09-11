Home > वायरल > Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा

Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा

Create 3D Figurines Online Free: गूगल के AI "जेमिनी" पर नैनो बनाना नामक नया ट्रेंड तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसको सेलिब्रिटी से लेकर नेताओं तक फॉलो किया जा रहा है.

Published By: Sharim ansari
Published: September 11, 2025 15:26:00 IST

Nano Banana Trend (Source: X - Google Gemini App)
Nano Banana Trend (Source: X - Google Gemini App)

Google Gemini Nano Banana: प्रतिदिन आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) अपने नए-नए टूल्स के ज़रिए यूज़र्स को आकर्षित कर रही है. OpenAI के स्टूडियो घिबली ट्रेंड से लेकर पिक्सार आर्ट तक, AI ने कई ऐसे ट्रेंड शुरू किए हैं जिन्होंने हाल के दिनों में इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा दी है. इस बार, गूगल के जेमिनी ने “नैनो बनाना” ट्रेंड शुरू किया है, जो लाखों सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्स को शानदार 3D फिगर बनाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है.

बॉलीवुड सितारों और नामांकित लोगों से लेकर नेताओं तक, भारतीय इस नए वायरल ट्रेंड में शामिल हो रहे हैं और AI का इस्तेमाल करके अपने मूडी, छोटे मॉडल बना रहे हैं.

क्या है नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड ?

नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड को इतना आकर्षक बनाने वाली बात इसकी सादगी और आकर्षक डिज़ाइन का मिश्रण है. सिर्फ़ एक तस्वीर और एक छोटे से टेक्स्ट प्रॉम्प्ट के साथ, यूज़र कुछ ही सेकंड में शानदार, प्रोफेशनल दिखने वाले 3D फिगर्स बना सकते हैं. इसके लिए न तो ज़्यादा खर्च लगता है और न ही किसी टेक्निकल स्किल की आवश्यकता होती है.

गूगल ने 3D फिगर बनाने का प्रॉम्प्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया, “Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

बदमाशों को नहीं रहा पुलिस का डर! दिनदहाड़े महिला को बनाया अपना शिकार…सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा ने भी हाल ही में इस ट्रेंड को फॉलो किया और उन्होंने अपना 3D फिगर बनाया. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया X पर पोस्ट करते हुए कैप्शन लिखा, “मेरे युवा दोस्तों ने सुझाव दिया कि मैं भी इस ट्रेंड को फॉलो करूँ… तो दोस्तों, लीजिए.”

इस चलन की जानकारी देते हुए, गूगल जेमिनी ने यह भी बताया कि यह फैसिलिटी सभी स्तरों के लिए निःशुल्क है. हैंडल ने लिखा, “जेमिनी ऐप में इमेज क्रिएशन और एडिटिंग मुफ्त है.”

Nepal News: कई देशों के सफर पर निकला था ये अंग्रेज, एक Video ने बना दिया नेपाल का हीरो…जाने कैसे?

Tags: 3D figurine AI trendCreate 3D figurines online freeGoogle Gemini Nano BananaNano Banana AI figurineNano Banana trend
Advertisement
Advertisement

वेब स्टोरीज

दही खाने में की ये गलती? फायदे की जगह हो...

September 11, 2025

नाश्ते में क्या खाएं ये 6 आसान और हेल्दी रेसिपीज...

September 11, 2025

दिल को स्वस्थ रखना अब हुआ आसान, डॉक्टर गोयल के...

September 11, 2025

सपनों का लहंगा: अपनी शादी के लिए चुनें 6 सबसे...

September 11, 2025

फैट बर्निंग के लिए ब्लैक टी बेहतर या कॉफी? जानें...

September 11, 2025

सेहतमंद के साथ साथ करे पाचन मजबूत और वजन कंट्रोल,...

September 10, 2025
Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top Categories

Group Websites

Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा
Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा
Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा
Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा