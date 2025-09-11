Nano Banana Trend: क्या है “नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड” जिसने इंटरनेट पर मचा रखी है धूम? आप भी बन सकते है हिस्सा

Google Gemini Nano Banana: प्रतिदिन आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) अपने नए-नए टूल्स के ज़रिए यूज़र्स को आकर्षित कर रही है. OpenAI के स्टूडियो घिबली ट्रेंड से लेकर पिक्सार आर्ट तक, AI ने कई ऐसे ट्रेंड शुरू किए हैं जिन्होंने हाल के दिनों में इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा दी है. इस बार, गूगल के जेमिनी ने “नैनो बनाना” ट्रेंड शुरू किया है, जो लाखों सोशल मीडिया यूज़र्स को शानदार 3D फिगर बनाने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है.

बॉलीवुड सितारों और नामांकित लोगों से लेकर नेताओं तक, भारतीय इस नए वायरल ट्रेंड में शामिल हो रहे हैं और AI का इस्तेमाल करके अपने मूडी, छोटे मॉडल बना रहे हैं.

क्या है नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड ?

नैनो बनाना ट्रेंड को इतना आकर्षक बनाने वाली बात इसकी सादगी और आकर्षक डिज़ाइन का मिश्रण है. सिर्फ़ एक तस्वीर और एक छोटे से टेक्स्ट प्रॉम्प्ट के साथ, यूज़र कुछ ही सेकंड में शानदार, प्रोफेशनल दिखने वाले 3D फिगर्स बना सकते हैं. इसके लिए न तो ज़्यादा खर्च लगता है और न ही किसी टेक्निकल स्किल की आवश्यकता होती है.

गूगल ने 3D फिगर बनाने का प्रॉम्प्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया, “Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

बदमाशों को नहीं रहा पुलिस का डर! दिनदहाड़े महिला को बनाया अपना शिकार…सीसीटीवी में हुआ कैद

Open the Gemini app or https://t.co/382WL5xSvc, upload the photo you want to use, and paste the prompt below. Feel free to tweak the prompt so it’s perfect for your use case. Prompt ⬇️

Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic… — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025

असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा ने भी हाल ही में इस ट्रेंड को फॉलो किया और उन्होंने अपना 3D फिगर बनाया. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया X पर पोस्ट करते हुए कैप्शन लिखा, “मेरे युवा दोस्तों ने सुझाव दिया कि मैं भी इस ट्रेंड को फॉलो करूँ… तो दोस्तों, लीजिए.”

Open the Gemini app or https://t.co/382WL5xSvc, upload the photo you want to use, and paste the prompt below. Feel free to tweak the prompt so it’s perfect for your use case. Prompt ⬇️

Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic… — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 1, 2025

इस चलन की जानकारी देते हुए, गूगल जेमिनी ने यह भी बताया कि यह फैसिलिटी सभी स्तरों के लिए निःशुल्क है. हैंडल ने लिखा, “जेमिनी ऐप में इमेज क्रिएशन और एडिटिंग मुफ्त है.”

Nepal News: कई देशों के सफर पर निकला था ये अंग्रेज, एक Video ने बना दिया नेपाल का हीरो…जाने कैसे?