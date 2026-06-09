Home > वायरल > Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान

Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान

Batwara 1947 First Look: आमिर खान प्रोडक्शंस के बैनर तले बन रही फिल्म 'बटवारा 1947' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज कर हो गया है. इस फिल्म में सनी देओल के साथ प्रीति जिंटा की चर्चित जोड़ी नजर आएगी. इसके अलावा मेकर्स ने रिलीज डेट की भी घोषणा कर दी है.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: June 9, 2026 1:38:38 PM IST

बटवारा 1947 का फर्स्ट लुक आया सामने
बटवारा 1947 का फर्स्ट लुक आया सामने


सनी देओल और प्रीति जिंटा की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म ‘बटवारा 1947’ का पहला लुक रिवील कर दिया गया है. आपको बता दें कि इस फिल्म का पहले नाम ‘लाहौर 1947’ रखा गया था. मेकर्स ने फिल्म का जो मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज किया है, उसमें डर, भय और साहस संगम देखने को मिल रहा है. एक बार फिर से भारत-पाक विभाजन की कहानी दर्शकों को देखने को मिलेगी. यह फिल्म आजादी के मौके पर रिलीज होगी. फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक की काफी तारीफ हो रही है. 

कैसा है फिल्म का फर्स्ट लुक?

फिल्म के मेकर्स ने ‘बटवारा 1947’ का मोशन पोस्टर जारी किया है. इसमें देखा जा सकता है कि अभिनेता सनी देओल एक दमदार और गंभीर अवतार में नजर आ रहे हैं. उनके हाथों में जलती हुई मशाल है और आंखों में क्रोध नजर आ रहा है. वहीं उनके पीछे प्रीति ज़िंटा, करण देओल और खुशी हजारे खड़े हैं, जिनके चेहरे पर डर और चिंता साफ झलक रही है. इस मोशन पोस्टर की में एक झलक में शबाना आज़मी का पहला लुक भी दिखाया गया है. इसके अलावा मशहूर संगीतकार एआर रहमान के बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक ने भी ध्यान खींचने का काम किया है. 

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नेटिजंस फिल्म की कर रहे तारीफ





फिल्म में ये कलाकार हैं मौजूद

फिल्म ‘बटवारा 1947’ का निर्देशन राजकुमार संतोषी कर रहे हैं. और इसे आमिर खान के प्रोडक्शन द्वारा निर्मित किया गया है. यह फिल्म 1947 में भारत के विभाजन के दौरान की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित. इस फिल्म में सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा, शबाना आज़मी, करण देओल, अली फज़ल, अभिमन्यु सिंह, खुशी हजारे और अन्य कलाकार नजर आएंगे.  फिल्म में संगीत संगीत ए.आर. रहमान ने दिया है और गीत जावेद अख्तर ने लिखे हैं.

कब रिलीज होगी फिल्म?

यह फिल्म असगर वजाहत के मशहूर नाटक ‘जिस लाहौर नई वेख्या, ओ जम्या ए नई’ पर आधारित है. यह फिल्म 14 अगस्त 2026 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. 

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Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान

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Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान
Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान
Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान
Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान