Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान

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As a Preity Zinta fan, this comeback means so much. We’ve waited years to see her on the big screen again. Wishing Batwara 1947 tremendous success and lots of love. ❤️🥹🔥 @realpreityzinta @iamsunnydeol #preityzinta #pz #ting #batwara1947 pic.twitter.com/RcRAeiBkqI
— Amandeep Kaur sidhu (@amandeep_kaur_s) June 9, 2026
Here is Teaser of Amir Khan Production and #Sunnydeol Starrer “Batwara 1947”
Let’s see the combo of director #RajkumarSantoshi and #SunnyDeol can create magic at the box office once again or not..
For now looks Promising 💥💥#Batwara1947#Amirkhan#Preityzinta pic.twitter.com/9dplfQADim
— VK Reviews ✍🏻 (@VishuKhatter) June 9, 2026