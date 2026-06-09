Batwara 1947 First Teaser Review: आखों में क्रोध और हाथ में मशाल लिए नजर आए सनी देओल, प्रीति जिंटा ने खींचा ध्यान

Here is Teaser of Amir Khan Production and #Sunnydeol Starrer “Batwara 1947”

Let’s see the combo of director #RajkumarSantoshi and #SunnyDeol can create magic at the box office once again or not..

For now looks Promising 💥💥#Batwara1947#Amirkhan#Preityzinta pic.twitter.com/9dplfQADim

— VK Reviews ✍🏻 (@VishuKhatter) June 9, 2026