#WATCH | In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra’s office two days ago. Following the incident, police teams were tracking his movements and had received inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. Acting on the intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation to apprehend him, during which an encounter took place and Naseem Durrani was killed. Naseem Durrani had also reportedly been involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations of a contract being taken out for the purpose. Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited: Delhi Police and Noida STF (Visuals source: Police)

— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026