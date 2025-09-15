सिर्फ 1 क्लिक में बदलें अपनी सेल्फी! Nano Banana से पाएं रानी महारानी जैसा विंटेज लुक

Nano Banana prompts: क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि अगर आप महलों, झूमरों और शाही दावतों के जमाने में रहतीं तो कैसी दिखतीं? अब यह कल्पना करने की जरूरत नहीं है. Nano Banana नाम का AI टूल आपकी साधारण सेल्फी को भी शाही और विंटेज पोर्ट्रेट में बदल सकता है. बस सही प्रॉम्प्ट डालना होता है. प्रॉम्प्ट जितना डिटेल्ड होगा—ड्रेस, मेकअप, बैकग्राउंड, मूड और लाइटिंग के साथ—वैसा ही रिजल्ट मिलेगा. यहाँ हम आपको 5 ऐसे शानदार प्रॉम्प्ट्स बता रहे हैं जिन्हें कॉपी-पेस्ट करके आप खुद को विंटेज रॉयल ब्यूटी में बदल सकती हैं.

1. क्लासिक ऑयल पेंटिंग क्वीन

अगर आप चाहती हैं कि आपकी तस्वीर पुराने समय की रॉयल ऑयल पेंटिंग जैसी लगे, तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपके लिए है. इसमें आप खुद को वेलवेट के सिंहासन पर बैठी हुई रानी के रूप में देख सकती हैं. शाही साटन गाउन, लेस डिटेल्स, परतदार मोती की माला और नगीनों से जड़ा ताज—यह पूरा लुक आपको 18वीं सदी की क्वीन बना देगा. बैकग्राउंड में सुनहरे पर्दे और मोमबत्ती की रोशनी इस तस्वीर को और भी शानदार बना देते हैं.

इस Prompt को Go Banana पर कॉपी पेस्ट करें-

Transform this photo into a hyper-realistic oil painting of a vintage queen sitting on a velvet throne. She wears a satin gown with lace details, layered pearl necklaces, and a jeweled crown. The background features golden drapes, glowing candlelight, and an ornate palace interior. Style should resemble 18th-century royal portrait paintings, dramatic, detailed, and timeless.

2. रिगल ब्यूटी क्लोज-अप

अगर आपको क्लोज-अप पोर्ट्रेट पसंद है तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट परफेक्ट रहेगा. इसमें आपका चेहरा एक शाही महिला की तरह उभरेगा—चमकती पोर्सिलेन स्किन, हल्की गुलाबी ब्लश, परफेक्ट विंग्ड आईलाइनर और गहरे लाल रंग की लिपस्टिक. सिर पर मोतियों से सजा वेलवेट हेडबैंड लुक को और भी रॉयल बना देगा. बैकग्राउंड हल्की मोमबत्ती की रोशनी से ब्लर रहेगा, जिससे फोटो में 1940s की शाही और सॉफ्ट-फोकस फील आएगी.

इस Prompt को Go Banana पर कॉपी पेस्ट करें-

Convert this image into a cinematic close-up portrait of a royal lady. Smooth porcelain skin, subtle rosy blush, defined winged eyeliner, and deep red lipstick. Add a velvet headband with pearls. Background softly blurred with warm candlelight glow. Style inspired by aristocratic photographs from the 1940s, elegant, soft-focus, and refined.

3. मैजेस्टिक हेयरस्टाइल एलीगेंस

हेयरस्टाइल शाही लुक की जान होती है. इस प्रॉम्प्ट से आप अपने फोटो को एंटीक पैलेस फोटो की तरह स्टाइल कर सकती हैं. बालों को नीट लो बन में सेट किया जाएगा, जिनमें पर्ल पिन्स और नाजुक सा ताज होगा. कुछ ढीली लटें चेहरे को घेरेंगी और सुनहरी रोशनी आपके चारों ओर एक हेलो-इफ़ेक्ट बनाएगी. यह तस्वीर आपको शांत, गरिमामयी और सजीव क्वीन जैसा रूप देगी.

इस Prompt को Go Banana पर कॉपी पेस्ट करें-

Restyle this photo into a vintage royal portrait featuring an Edwardian-inspired hairstyle. Hair neatly pulled into a low bun, adorned with pearl pins and a delicate tiara, with loose strands framing the face. Lighting should be soft golden, creating a warm halo effect. Overall look: sophisticated, serene, and cinematic — like a queen captured in an antique palace photograph.

4. ज्वेल-टोन बॉलगाउन लुक

अगर आपको पूरा शाही प्रिंसेस अवतार चाहिए तो यह प्रॉम्प्ट चुनें. इसमें आप गहरे पन्ना हरे और नीलम नीले रंग के विक्टोरियन बॉलगाउन में दिखेंगी. ड्रेस में पफ्ड स्लीव्स, लेस कॉलर और सुनहरी कढ़ाई होगी. आपके हाथों में सिल्क ग्लव्स और लेस का पंखा होगा. बैकग्राउंड में मोमबत्ती की रोशनी से जगमगाता बॉलरूम और झूमर होंगे. यह तस्वीर सीधे किसी रॉयल डायरी के पन्नों से निकली लगेगी.

इस Prompt को Go Banana पर कॉपी पेस्ट करें-

Transform this image into a full-body portrait of a royal princess wearing a jewel-toned Victorian ballgown in emerald green and sapphire blue. Dress has puffed sleeves, lace collar, and gold embroidery. She wears silk gloves and holds a delicate lace fan. Background: a candlelit ballroom with chandeliers. The vibe is grand, majestic, and straight out of a royal diary.

5. पैलेस वॉक ऑरा

यह प्रॉम्प्ट आपको चलते-फिरते रॉयल पोर्ट्रेट जैसा बनाएगा. आप संगमरमर के महलों की गलियों में शाही अंदाज से चल रही होंगी. फ्लोइंग गाउन का ट्रेल पीछे लहराएगा और ऊपर से झूमरों की सुनहरी रोशनी आप पर पड़ रही होगी. कैमरा एंगल थोड़ा नीचे से होगा, जिससे आप और भी शक्तिशाली और ग्रेसफुल दिखेंगी.

इस Prompt को Go Banana पर कॉपी पेस्ट करें-

Turn this into a cinematic shot of a queen walking through marble palace halls. Flowing gown in soft silk, subtle train behind her, ornate chandeliers reflecting golden light above. Expression calm, powerful, and graceful. Camera angle slightly low, as if capturing her in motion. Overall style: ultra-detailed, regal, and timeless.