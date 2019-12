View this post on Instagram

The students of Jamia took out a March today and jampacked the road around the campus, while protesting against the cruel and Islamophobic bill, CAB. All the students of Jamia Millia Islamia have rejected the NRC and the amendment of CAB and the regressive bill passed by the "stooped very low" government who works only with the "propaganda of hate" towards Muslims. We appeal to all the students of Jamia Millia Islamia to join all the protests against this undemocratic Islamophobic bill. #RejectCAB #JamiaAgainstCAB