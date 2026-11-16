35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन

Jay Shah Re-Elected ICC Chairman: जय शाह को एक बार फिर से इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) का चेयरमैन चुना गया है. जय शाह को दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए बिना किसी विरोध के ICC का चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है. बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की ओर से रखे गए प्रस्ताव पर सभी सदस्यों ने सर्वसम्मति से मुहर लगाई. हाल ही में इंडोनेशिया के बाली में ICC के बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की बैठक हुई. इसमें ICC मेंबर्स ने ऑर्गनाइजेशन में कंटिन्यूटी और स्टेबिलिटी की जरूरत बताई. इन बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए, मेंबर्स ने जय शाह के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा और 3 साल के और टर्म के लिए मंजूरी दे दी. जय शाह ने दोबारा चेयरमैन चुने जाने के बाद ICC का धन्यवाद किया है.

जय शाह अभी ICC के चेयरमैन के तौर पर दूसरे साल में हैं. इसका मतलब है कि अब वो साल 2030 तक इस पद पर बने रहेंगे. दरअसल, जय शाह ने दिसंबर 2024 में ICC के चेयरमैन की जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी. उनका पहला 3 साल का टर्म दिसंबर 2027 में खत्म होगा. इसके बाद दूसरा टर्म शुरू होगा, जो दिसंबर 2030 तक चलेगा. दरअसल, ICC के संविधान के अनुसार, ICC चेयर 3-3 साल के ज्यादा से ज्यादा 2 टर्म तक काम कर सकता है. इसका मतलब है कि यह जय शाह का ICC चेयरमैन के तौर पर दूसरा और आखिरी कार्यकाल है.

जय शाह ने दोबारा नियुक्ति होने पर कहा, ‘ICC बोर्ड ने मुझ पर जो भरोसा दिखाया है, उससे मैं बहुत सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं और हर डायरेक्टर का उनके लगातार भरोसे और सपोर्ट के लिए दिल से शुक्रगुजार हूं. ICC के चेयरमैन के तौर पर काम करना एक खास मौका और जिम्मेदारी दोनों है, और मैं दुनिया भर में क्रिकेट के हितों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए अपने मेंबर्स के साथ काम करने के लिए कमिटेड हूं.’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम अपने खेल के इतिहास के सबसे अहम और रोमांचक दौर में से एक में जा रहे हैं. लॉस एंजिल्स 2028 में ओलंपिक खेलों में क्रिकेट की वापसी हमारे खेल को नए दर्शकों से मिलवाने और खिलाड़ियों और फैंस की नई पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करने का एक शानदार मौका है.’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU

— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026