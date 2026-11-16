Home > खेल > 35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन

35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन

Jay Shah ICC Chairman: 38 साल के जय शाह को दोबारा ICC के चेयरमैन के पद के लिए बिना किसी विरोध के चुना गया है. सोमवार (16 नवंबर) को ICC ने पोस्ट जारी कर इसका एलान किया है. जय शाह को लगातार दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए बिना किसी विरोध के ICC का चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है.

By: Ankush Upadhayay | Published: November 16, 2026 11:51:45 AM IST

जय शाह को दोबारा बिना किसी विरोध के ICC चेयरमैन चुना गया.
जय शाह को दोबारा बिना किसी विरोध के ICC चेयरमैन चुना गया.


Jay Shah Re-Elected ICC Chairman: जय शाह को एक बार फिर से इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) का चेयरमैन चुना गया है. जय शाह को दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए बिना किसी विरोध के ICC का चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया गया है. बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की ओर से रखे गए प्रस्ताव पर सभी सदस्यों ने सर्वसम्मति से मुहर लगाई. हाल ही में इंडोनेशिया के बाली में ICC के बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की बैठक हुई. इसमें ICC मेंबर्स ने ऑर्गनाइजेशन में कंटिन्यूटी और स्टेबिलिटी की जरूरत बताई. इन बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए, मेंबर्स ने जय शाह के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा और 3 साल के और टर्म के लिए मंजूरी दे दी. जय शाह ने दोबारा चेयरमैन चुने जाने के बाद ICC का धन्यवाद किया है.

2030 तक चेयरमैन बने रहेंगे जय शाह

जय शाह अभी ICC के चेयरमैन के तौर पर दूसरे साल में हैं. इसका मतलब है कि अब वो साल 2030 तक इस पद पर बने रहेंगे. दरअसल, जय शाह ने दिसंबर 2024 में ICC के चेयरमैन की जिम्मेदारी संभाली थी. उनका पहला 3 साल का टर्म दिसंबर 2027 में खत्म होगा. इसके बाद दूसरा टर्म शुरू होगा, जो दिसंबर 2030 तक चलेगा. दरअसल, ICC के संविधान के अनुसार, ICC चेयर 3-3 साल के ज्यादा से ज्यादा 2 टर्म तक काम कर सकता है. इसका मतलब है कि यह जय शाह का ICC चेयरमैन के तौर पर दूसरा और आखिरी कार्यकाल है.

You Might Be Interested In

क्या बोले जय शाह?

जय शाह ने दोबारा नियुक्ति होने पर कहा, ‘ICC बोर्ड ने मुझ पर जो भरोसा दिखाया है, उससे मैं बहुत सम्मानित महसूस कर रहा हूं और हर डायरेक्टर का उनके लगातार भरोसे और सपोर्ट के लिए दिल से शुक्रगुजार हूं. ICC के चेयरमैन के तौर पर काम करना एक खास मौका और जिम्मेदारी दोनों है, और मैं दुनिया भर में क्रिकेट के हितों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए अपने मेंबर्स के साथ काम करने के लिए कमिटेड हूं.’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘हम अपने खेल के इतिहास के सबसे अहम और रोमांचक दौर में से एक में जा रहे हैं. लॉस एंजिल्स 2028 में ओलंपिक खेलों में क्रिकेट की वापसी हमारे खेल को नए दर्शकों से मिलवाने और खिलाड़ियों और फैंस की नई पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करने का एक शानदार मौका है.’

35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास

जय शाह को पहली बार साल साल 2024 में ICC का चेयरमैन चुना गया था. उन्होंने दिसंबर 2024 में ICC चेयरमैन का पद संभाला था. अपने पहले कार्यकाल में जय शाह ने वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाने का काम किया. जय शाह ने सिर्फ 35 साल की उम्र में ICC चेयरमैन का पद संभालकर इतिहास रचा था. वह ICC इतिहास के सबसे युवा चेयरमैन बने थे. इससे पहले वो अक्टूबर 2019 से भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव और एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ACC) के अध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी संभाल चुके थे.

Tags: ICC ChairmanJay Shah
Advertisement
Advertisement

वेब स्टोरीज

बड़े और छोटे पर्दे पर निभाए गए राम के किरदार

November 5, 2026

‘रामायण’ के स्टारकास्ट की फीस

November 3, 2026

उम्र में काफी बड़े थे इन बॉलीवुड सितारों के पार्टनर

November 2, 2026

जब सोनारिका भदौरिया के साथ छोटी उम्र में हुआ उत्पीड़न

November 1, 2026

वीर पहाड़िया के लव अफेयर्स

October 31, 2026

‘चांद’ पर बने 5 सदाबहार गाने

October 29, 2026
35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

inKhabar is India’s fastest growing Hindi News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top Categories

Group Websites

35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन
35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन
35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन
35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन
35 की उम्र में रचा था इतिहास, अब दोबारा जय शाह को मिली ICC की कमान, 2030 तक बने रहेंगे चेयरमैन