SBS University ने Strong Career Support के साथ दर्ज किए Notable Placement Outcomes

Placements, Research Internships और Career Support के जरिए Students को Professional Careers के लिए तैयार कर रहा SBS University देहरादून (उत्तराखंड),29 अगस्त: किसी University की सफलता केवल इस बात से नहीं मापी जाती कि वह Students को क्या सिखाती है, बल्कि इस बात से भी कि उसके Students आगे कहाँ पहुँचते हैं। Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun में यह सफलता Students के Placements, Research Internships और Career Growth के रूप में दिखाई देती है। SBS University के successful Students की इस list में Shreshtha Choudhary और Kshitij Rathore का नाम भी शामिल है। दोनों M.Sc Pharmaceutical Chemistry, 2024-26 Batch के Students हैं। Shreshtha को Spectrasynth Pharmachem में Trainee Research Associate (R&D) के रूप में placement मिला है, जबकि Kshitij ने Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. में QC Trainee Chemist के रूप में अपना career शुरू किया है। दोनों Students ने अपनी studies में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया, जिसका परिणाम उन्हें reputed organisations में मिले career opportunities के रूप में सामने आया। Life Sciences के क्षेत्र में एक और उल्लेखनीय placement Prathivya Parashar, B.Sc Microbiology, 2023-26 Batch का है। उन्हें Nitin Lifesciences Ltd., जो Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd. की subsidiary है, में QC-Microbiologist के रूप में placement मिला है। SBS University में opportunities केवल placements तक सीमित नहीं हैं। University का Academic Ecosystem Students को Research Internships के अवसर भी देता है। हाल ही में School of Agriculture Sciences & Forestry के B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, 6th Semester Student Ojas Ghidiyal का selection ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) में Research Internship के लिए हुआ। ये outcomes University के Structured Placement Support System को दर्शाते हैं, जो Students की Academic Journey के साथ लगातार चलता है। SBS University में Placement Support के तहत Mock Interviews, Group Discussions, Personality Development Workshops, Industry-Academia Interaction Sessions, Industrial Visits, Live Training और Pre-Placement Talks जैसी activities आयोजित की जाती हैं। Recruiters द्वारा Hiring Drives से पहले किए जाने वाले Pre-Placement Talks भी Students को Industry और workplace expectations को बेहतर समझने में मदद करते हैं। हर साल 200+ Companies SBS University Campus में आती हैं और University लगातार 90%+ Placement Rate दर्ज कर रही है। यह Placement Ecosystem Students को अपनी skills को बेहतर बनाने और Graduation के बाद Professional World में कदम रखने के लिए तैयार करता है। Students को Career Support के साथ Financial Support देने पर भी University का focus है। SBSU National Entrance cum Scholarship Test (SBSU-NEST) के माध्यम से Students को Merit के आधार पर Tuition Fees में 50% तक Scholarship मिल सकता है। इसके अलावा, 10+2 में 65% से अधिक Marks प्राप्त करने वाले Students के लिए Merit Scholarships भी उपलब्ध हैं। University विभिन्न Category और Region-Based Scholarships भी प्रदान करती है। एक Sikh Minority Institution के रूप में SBS University में 5% General Seats Sikh Minority Students के लिए Merit के आधार पर Reserved हैं। Eligible Students को उनके Qualifying Examination के Performance के अनुसार 50% Concession से लेकर Full Tuition Fee Waiver तक का लाभ मिल सकता है। वहीं, Uttarakhand Domicile वाले Students को 25% Tuition Fee Concession, जबकि Uttarakhand की Girl Students को 100% Admission Fee Waiver दिया जाता है। Placements, Research Internships, Career Guidance और Financial Support का यह पूरा Ecosystem Students को केवल Degree हासिल करने तक सीमित नहीं रखता, बल्कि उन्हें Student से Professional बनने की Journey के लिए तैयार करता है। Academic और Industry Partnerships के लगातार बढ़ते दायरे के साथ, SBS University ऐसे opportunities create करने पर focus कर रही है, जो Students को अपने Career Goals की दिशा में आत्मविश्वास के साथ आगे बढ़ने में मदद करें।

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