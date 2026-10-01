Invertis University HackBhoomi 2.0 में 1,400 Students, 100 Teams SIH के लिए Nominated

नई दिल्ली,30 सितंबर: किसी idea को solution में बदलने के लिए सिर्फ सोच काफी नहीं होती, उसे develop करने, test करने और बेहतर बनाने का मौका भी चाहिए। Invertis University, Bareilly में आयोजित HackBhoomi 2.0 students के लिए एक ऐसा ही मंच बना, जहाँ उन्होंने अपने ideas को shape दिया, projects तैयार किए और उन्हें experts के सामने पेश किया।

8 और 9 September को आयोजित इस दो दिवसीय event में करीब 1,400 students ने 283 teams में हिस्सा लिया। Seminar Hall और CSED Labs में हुए इस event ने students को Smart India Hackathon (SIH) की आगे की प्रक्रिया के लिए अपने projects को और मजबूत करने का मौका दिया।

इन 283 teams में 260 software teams और 23 hardware teams शामिल थींStudents ने Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, agriculture, healthcare, cybersecurity, environment , cloud computing और emerging technologies से जुड़े real world problem statements पर अपने projects तैयार किए।

Invertis से 100 Teams हुईं Smart India Hackathon के लिए Nominated HackBhoomi 2.0 का एक महत्वपूर्ण परिणाम रहा 100 teams का Smart India Hackathon platform पर registration के लिए nomination । अब ये teams SIH की आगे की selection process में शामिल होंगी। इस process में qualify करने वाली teams को पूरे भारत के अलग अलग institutions की teams के साथ compete करने का अवसर मिलेगा।

Event के दौरान students को अपने ideas को परखने और उन्हें बेहतर बनाने का मौका मिला। उन्होंने expert jury के सामने अपने solutions present किए, feedback लिया और अपनी presentations और prototypes में सुधार किया।

Participants का evaluation दो phases में किया गया, पहले दिन 30-mark preliminary evaluation में problem statements, ideas और approaches को देखा गया। दूसरे दिन final presentations, prototype demonstrations और cumulative scoring के आधार पर अगले 30 marks दिए गए। Creativity, feasibility और teamwork evaluation के प्रमुख criteria रहे। Judges ने students को detailed feedback के साथ industry insights भी दिए।

सबसे अधिक score करने वाली teams में Team Synapse (53/60), Codex (52/60), Gandharvas (51/60), TurboFlex, CyberBulls (50/60 each) और Yatra Tech (49/60) शामिल रहीं। Universal Nexus, Ecovolt, Tech Explorers , Runtime Rebels, Logic Larq और Beyond Binary ने भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।

Top teams को trophies, gifts और certificates देकर सम्मानित किया गया, जबकि participants और volunteers को उनके योगदान के लिए certificates दिए गए।

SIH में उपलब्धियों की Legacy को आगे बढ़ाते हुए Invertis University

HackBhoomi 2.0, Invertis University के SIH में पिछले प्रदर्शन की कड़ी को भी आगे बढ़ाता है। Previous cycle में Team Gandharvas ने करीब 500 competing teams के बीच first position हासिल की और SIH Grand Finale में winner बनी। Final stage में पाँच teams ने compete किया था। Team Gandharvas को ₹1.5 lakh prize के साथ Ministry of Earth Sciences में internship opportunity भी मिली

अब HackBhoomi 2.0 के जरिए एक नई generation of student innovators को अपने ideas पर काम करने, उन्हें present करने और feedback के आधार पर आगे बढ़ाने का अवसर मिला है। कई projects को आगे research, entrepreneurship और national level competitions के लिए develop करने की संभावना के तौर पर identify किया गया।

Event का coordination Mohd. Talha Khan, Director – Industry Partnership & CSED और SPOC for HackBhoomi 2.0 ने किया। Faculty members, industry advisors और student volunteers ने भी event में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई।

1,400 students, 283 teams और SIH registration के लिए nominated 100 teams के साथ, HackBhoomi 2.0 ने students को अपने ideas को campus पर develop और test करने से लेकर national level innovation platforms की ओर आगे बढ़ने का अवसर दिया।

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