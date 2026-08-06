Invertis University: 3,853+ Internship Opportunities से Students को मिल रहा Industry Exposure

Google, AWS, Siemens सहित Leading Global Organizations के साथ Internship Opportunities के ज़रिए Students को मिल रहा है Real-World Learning Experience बरेली (उत्तर प्रदेश) [भारत], 30 जुलाई: आज के समय में सिर्फ अच्छी Academic Performance ही एक सफल Career की गारंटी नहीं है। Companies ऐसे Graduates की तलाश में हैं, जिनके पास Subject Knowledge के साथ Practical Experience, Industry Exposure और Professional Skills भी हों। यही वजह है कि Internships आज Higher Education का एक अहम हिस्सा बन चुकी हैं और Career Readiness का महत्वपूर्ण पैमाना भी मानी जाती हैं। Students को Career-Ready बनाने की इसी दिशा में Invertis University, Bareilly ने EduSkills के साथ सहयोग और Leading Global Technology एवं Industry Organizations के माध्यम से Students के लिए 3,853+ Internship Opportunities उपलब्ध कराईं। इन Internship Opportunities के ज़रिए Students को पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ वास्तविक Industry Environment में सीखने, काम करने और अपने Skills को Practical Situations में लागू करने का अवसर मिला। यही पहल Invertis University को Best University in Bareilly, Career-Focused University in Bareilly और Top Private University in Uttar Pradesh (UP) के रूप में मजबूत पहचान दिलाती है। इन Internship Opportunities के तहत Students को Google Developers, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Siemens, Ansys, Zscaler, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Microchip Technology, UiPath, Altair, Alteryx, Bentley Education, Celonis, Wadhwani Foundation, MIDAS और Coca-Cola सहित कई प्रतिष्ठित Organizations के साथ सीखने और Industry Exposure प्राप्त करने का अवसर मिला। इन Internships के माध्यम से Students ने Emerging Technologies, Engineering, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Automation, Software Development और अन्य Professional Domains में Practical Learning हासिल की। इससे उन्हें Industry Expectations को समझने, Technical Skills विकसित करने और Professional Work Culture का अनुभव प्राप्त करने का अवसर मिला। University का Internship Ecosystem केवल Opportunities उपलब्ध कराने तक सीमित नहीं है। Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) Students को Career Counselling, Internship Facilitation, Resume Building, Interview Preparation, Recruitment Training, Career Fairs, Corporate Networking और Placement Assistance जैसी व्यापक Career Support Services भी प्रदान करता है। इससे Students Internship से लेकर Final Placement तक हर चरण के लिए बेहतर तरीके से तैयार हो पाते हैं। Practical Learning को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए University ने Industry Inside Campus Model, 100+ Value Added Courses और Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED) के माध्यम से ₹1.5 Lakh Worth Free Certified Training जैसी पहलें भी शुरू की हैं। ये सभी प्रयास Students को Academic Learning के साथ Industry-Relevant Skills और Professional Competencies विकसित करने का अवसर प्रदान करते हैं। आज जब Industries ऐसे Professionals की तलाश में हैं, जो पहले दिन से Workplace की ज़िम्मेदारियाँ संभाल सकें, तब Internships, Skill Development और Industry Exposure की भूमिका पहले से कहीं अधिक महत्वपूर्ण हो गई है। इन्हीं आवश्यकताओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए Invertis University, Bareilly Students को Practical Learning, Career Guidance और Industry Connect के माध्यम से Future-Ready Professionals बनाने की दिशा में लगातार काम कर रहा है। यही समग्र दृष्टिकोण Invertis University को Best Placement University in Bareilly और Leading Private University in Uttar Pradesh के रूप में अलग पहचान दिलाता है।



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