Global Careers की तैयारी को नई दिशा दे रहा है Invertis University का International Learning Model

International Internships, Global Collaborations और Industry-Led Learning के साथ Students को मिल रहे हैं Worldwide Career Opportunities Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transformation और Global Business के इस दौर में Companies अब केवल अच्छे Academic Records नहीं देखतीं। वे ऐसे Professionals की तलाश में हैं, जिनके पास International Exposure, Industry Experience, Cross-cultural Understanding और Future-ready Skills हों। यही कारण है कि Higher Education का फोकस आज Classroom Learning से आगे बढ़कर ऐसा Learning Ecosystem तैयार करने पर है, जो Students को दुनिया के किसी भी Professional Environment में सफलता के लिए तैयार कर सके। इसी सोच के साथ Invertis University, Bareilly ने ऐसा Learning Ecosystem विकसित किया है, जहाँ Academic Excellence को Global Exposure और Industry-led Learning के साथ जोड़ा गया है। University का उद्देश्य केवल Students को Degree प्रदान करना नहीं, बल्कि उन्हें ऐसे अनुभव, Skills और Opportunities उपलब्ध कराना है, जो उन्हें भारत ही नहीं, दुनिया के विभिन्न Professional Ecosystems में अपनी पहचान बनाने के लिए तैयार करें। यही दृष्टिकोण University को आज Best University in Bareilly के रूप में अपनी अलग पहचान दिला रहा है। इस Vision को साकार करने के लिए University Students को Graduation के दौरान ही International Learning का अनुभव प्रदान करती है। Students को Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, France और Sweden जैसे देशों में Paid International Internships करने का अवसर मिलता है, जहाँ वे Global Work Culture, Industry Practices और Professional Expectations को नज़दीक से समझते हैं। वहीं USA, Germany और South Africa की प्रतिष्ठित Universities के साथ Student Exchange Programmes के माध्यम से उन्हें अलग-अलग Academic Systems, Cross-cultural Learning और International Collaboration का अनुभव भी प्राप्त होता है। University के 25+ Global Knowledge Partners इस Global Learning Ecosystem को और अधिक मजबूत बनाते हैं। इनके माध्यम से Students को International Collaborations, Global Best Practices और Industry-driven Learning Experiences से जुड़ने का अवसर मिलता है, जिससे वे बदलती Global Economy और International Career Opportunities को बेहतर ढंग से समझ पाते हैं। Global Exposure के साथ-साथ Industry-ready Skills विकसित करने पर भी University समान रूप से फोकस करती है। इसी दिशा में Invertis University ने Uttar Pradesh का पहला LinkedIn Experience Zone स्थापित किया है, जहाँ Students पहले वर्ष से ही Personal Branding, Professional Networking, AI-enabled Learning, Workplace Communication और Interview Preparation जैसी Industry-Relevant Skills पर काम करते हैं। इसके साथ ही 16,000+ LinkedIn Learning Courses तक Free Access के माध्यम से Students Emerging Technologies, Leadership और Business Communication जैसे क्षेत्रों में Industry-recognized Certifications भी हासिल कर सकते हैं। Practical Learning को मजबूत बनाने के लिए University का Industry Inside Campus Model, 100+ Value Added Courses और Certified Experiential Training Programmes यह सुनिश्चित करते हैं कि Students केवल Academic Knowledge तक सीमित न रहें, बल्कि Industry की वास्तविक आवश्यकताओं को समझते हुए Professional World के लिए तैयार होकर निकलें। University के इस Career-focused Learning Model का प्रभाव उसके Alumni की उपलब्धियों में भी स्पष्ट दिखाई देता है। BCA Alumnus Shobhit Gupta आज USA के New Jersey में Google में Solutions Architect के रूप में कार्यरत हैं। MBA Graduate Kapil Mehra वर्तमान में Adani Ports and SEZ में North India Marketing Manager की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं, जबकि Civil Engineering Alumnus Pulkit Anand ने SSC, Delhi Police और Income Tax Department सहित 13 प्रतिष्ठित Government Examinations में सफलता हासिल की है। इन Alumni की उपलब्धियाँ इस बात का प्रमाण हैं कि Invertis University अपने Students को Global Careers, Corporate Leadership, Entrepreneurship और Public Service जैसे विविध क्षेत्रों में आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार करती है। इस मजबूत Career Ecosystem का प्रभाव University के Placement Results में भी दिखाई देता है। वर्ष 2025 में Invertis University ने 92% Placement Success Rate, 30,000+ Placement Offers, 1,200+ Recruiters और ₹41.7 LPA Highest Package जैसे उल्लेखनीय परिणाम दर्ज किए। साथ ही University प्रत्येक वर्ष ₹10 करोड़ तक की Merit-based Scholarships के माध्यम से प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों को आगे बढ़ने के अवसर भी उपलब्ध करा रही है। यही उपलब्धियाँ इसे Best Placement University in Bareilly के रूप में भी मजबूत पहचान दिलाती हैं। आज जब Career Opportunities की सीमाएँ देशों तक सीमित नहीं रह गई हैं, तब Invertis University का International Learning Model इस बात का उदाहरण बनकर उभर रहा है कि Higher Education का उद्देश्य केवल Degrees देना नहीं, बल्कि Students को Global Perspective, Practical Experience और Future-ready Skills के साथ ऐसी पहचान देना है, जो उन्हें दुनिया के किसी भी कोने में सफलता हासिल करने का आत्मविश्वास प्रदान करे.

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